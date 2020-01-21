RAW In A Nutshell: Next stop Houston And The Rumble!

Well, it’s another Monday. That can mean a few things … like another RAW In A Nutshell! However, this week it’s a special RAW In A Nutshell. Why special? Well, two reasons. First, this is RAW In A Nutshell on Martin Luther King Day. On the other hand, the go-home show takes place in front of the Royal Rumble this Sunday. Both are good reasons to hope that we can get a good RAW. After all, a good show generally means a good RAW In A Nutshell, doesn’t it? Let’s break this nutshell up and find out!

Best match of the night:

That was a challenge tonight. I liked some offers, but I wasn’t really impressed by any of them.

McIntyre and Orton were solid.

The match with the tag title was good, but felt abbreviated. Also very excited to see where that leads.

I would probably say that the US championship leader game is ahead. I think it was the longest of the games and there were some really nice big spots.

The worst game of the night:

I think I’m going to complain about Hardy against Rowan. I know I wanted Rowan to have real competition and no disrespect for Hardy, but if it’s true that he’s on the way out (as the current booking suggests), he won’t stand a chance. And it wasn’t.

However, I have to say that there is another point worth mentioning.

The main event was, in my opinion, one of the worst in the recent RAW past. Nothing is exciting about this match for me, and it felt like RAW was mostly over before the announcers really paid much attention to it. Just a disappointment for me.

Star of the night

In honor of the day’s title win, I nod Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in this case.

Spot of the night:

No stains … but I’ll just get it out … the opening game was a ladder game. It had all the necessary ladder positions, which is a bit impressive considering that we weren’t on the road with a PPV.

Jobber of the night:

This random local who was fed to Aleister Black.

Excitement of the night:

I think I have to consider that our new day champions will win the turmoil of the evening.

Holy Sh ** moment of the night:

And to continue this topic …

Wow, I didn’t see this coming. OK, sure, that makes sense. There is a WWE title for Buddy Murphy without messing up the other storylines. Rollins also gets a title back. Well, I guess the question will come up: are the Raiders demanding the gold back, or are we seeing a new team like KO and Joe rising and winning?

LOL moment of the night:

Wasn’t much, but the truth segments on the Weekend Update parody were fun enough.

That said, while I’m all for getting the street wins, I could do without these kind of stupid and strange segments. Give me a few minutes for better character development or a longer match.

Remarkable moment:

Humberto Carillo returned, saving Rey Mysterio from further damage. We have already mentioned that Andrade against Humberto looked like a future feud over the US title, and it seems that we have seen the beginning of it.

When I saw Humberto come out tonight, my heart was pounding

General lowlights:

As I started before … this could be one of the worst main RAW events I can remember. I’m sure there are some who didn’t hate it. I’m not one of them. I don’t know if it was Lashley or Lana or what, but something has drawn life out of things.

General highlights:

I enjoy where Monday Night Messiah and his stable go … and the growth of Joe and KO is also fun to watch. They will probably carry the Raiders along and also strengthen them.

It’s interesting that Ricochet comes out and also approaches Lesnar and Heyman … even if it didn’t turn out well.

I didn’t expect Ricochet here.

Pleasantly surprised. # RAW

After the last bell:

It wasn’t a bad show … but when it came to home games, I was a bit underwhelmed in most aspects.

That’s it…? Was that Monday Night RAW before the Royal Rumble? Who signed off Ricochet against Brock? That was a disappointment along with the last hour. #RAW

What about this #WWE #RAW that should get me excited about Royal Rumble?

