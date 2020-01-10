RAVPower Portable SSD: the perfect drive for your PC, Mac, Android device or iPad Pro

Loading...

Looking for a portable SSD that is large enough to store all your files, yet small enough to put in a pocket, and that works with a wide range of different devices and ecosystems? The RAVPower Portable SSD might be the tool for you.

Externally, the RAVPower Portable SSD is slightly larger than a pack of chewing gum, measuring 3.9 x 1.2 x 0.4 inches (102 x 30 x 8.5 mm) and weighing 195 g (6.9 oz) ). It is made of a zinc alloy with a “piano-like baked surface” and testing suggests that the finish is quite durable and offers decent resistance to shocks and vibrations.

On the inside there is 512 GB or 1 TB SSD storage, with a nominal maximum transfer rate of 540 MB / s. I tested mine on a MacBook Pro using the Black Magic Design disk speed test and got 460 MB / s writing speeds and 510 MB / s reading speeds with the 512 GB disk, which is not at all poor.

The drive becomes quite hot to use, but the casing seems to dissipate the heat well.

The drive comes with a short USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C cables, together with a small carrying case.

What I like about the disk – aside from its portability – is how ideal it is to fit effortlessly on different devices, from a PC or Mac to an Android device or iPad Pro, and its size and weight means it makes sense if you have light equipment.

I’ve been wearing this drive for the past few weeks and it has indeed performed very well, and is a great way to free yourself from cloud storage and share files between different devices.

The drive has a capacity of 512 GB and 1 TB and costs $ 88.95 and $ 165.95 respectively and is available from Amazon.

