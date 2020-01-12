Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Qualifies Team Losers After Titans Defeat Says They Choke

Marlon Humphrey isn’t too impressed with his best Ravens’ 14-2 season in the NFL – not after he stopped on Saturday in Baltimore with permission from the Wild-Card Titans.

The Titans waltzed into enemy territory as a No. 6 seed and upset the AFC North winning Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff Round, which allowed him to compete in the championship game. of the AFC. For the Ravens, it’s a wrap. Forget 14-2, forget Lamar jacksonMVP caliber season. It’s over – one and made in the playoffs for the second year in a row – and Humphrey is not too happy.

Marlon Humphrey did not fire any punches after the abrupt end of the Ravens’ season. pic.twitter.com/TZBV8R5Oh8

– NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 12, 2020

I have to respect the brutal honesty here – and it got even more critical when we asked Humphrey how we will remember this year’s Ravens.

“As losers, I guess,” said Humphrey. “We lost a bit. So that’s how I would remember it.”

Humphrey’s Ravens had no answer for the Titans Derrick Henry Saturday, giving up 195 yards rushing to a 6.5 yard clip per carry, while making a mistake on a small trick at the goal line.

It looked something like this:

DERRICK HENRY JETS JUST THE PERFECT JUMP.

What can he not do ?! #Titans #NFLPlayoffs @ KingHenry_2

📺: #TENvsBAL on CBS

📱: NFL application // Yahoo Sports application

Watch for free on mobile: https://t.co/81PYwJcw9t pic.twitter.com/9paFSVZqq6

– NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2020

A quarter of the Titans Ryan Tannehill added two more touchdowns despite having thrown just 14 passes (completing seven of them) for 88 yards.

Even worse for the Ravens and their fans … Humphrey is right here.

The team has won a playoff game in the past seven years, beating the Steelers, 30-17, in 2014. For an even more vivid description of how things have worked for the team in recent years, consider this: John Harbaugh won at least one playoff game in each of its first five seasons, winning all in 2012 in Super Bowl XLVII.

Immediately after this Super Bowl victory, the skid started. It’s a long championship hangover. The Steelers, for a divisional reference, have three playoff wins in that same streak, while the Bengals and Browns – OK, OK. I can’t even finish this thought. These two teams have two playoff wins … combined

… since 1990.

So here is.

Conspiracy theorists, of course, will point to something other than suffocation, as Humphrey said, for this latest Raven defeat:

Drizzy’s birthday wishes for 🎱 @ Lj_era8 Via @Drake pic.twitter.com/vX4tBdSn3R

– Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 7, 2020

It’s Drake who shows his love for the Ravens and Jackson, which, of course, is a curse in the sports world. In short, if Drake approves your team, they are on the verge of losing, just like the Ravens.

same Earl thomas had something to say about it following the defeat:

The curse of the drake is really lol jk

– Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 12, 2020

As bad as it has been on the field for these Ravens, many fans and players still have hope for Jackson and the crew as they progress, including former players.

Lamar has had an incredible season. MVP. Game modification for QB. He will win a SB one day ……

– Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) January 12, 2020

A nice feeling there, Eric Weddle. It just won’t be this year.

