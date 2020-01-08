Rauf, Stoinis and Maxwell lead stars to victory against Thunder

Loading...

After Steyn is replaced and Pat Brown is injured, Rauf is ready to play the rest of the season for the stars. This could mean that he breaks several competition records, not to mention a time of more than 150 kilometers an hour.

His three goals in a row in the final over the innings of Sydney Thunder at G on Wednesday evening catapulted him to 13 scalps for the season, only behind Daniel Sams from Thunder, but from half as many games as the Thunder all-rounder.

Triple reward: Haris Rauf celebrates after winning a hat trick for the Melbourne Stars at MCG.Credit:AAP

The stars were already in the box seat when they went into the 20th round, but Rauf’s hits made the Thunder limited to 5-145 from their 20 overs.

Matthew Gilkes (41) caught up on the leg before he bowled Calum Ferguson (35). That brought Sams to the wicket, and Rauf delivered it properly, shot one in Sams’ rear leg, and raised his finger. Up – after giving up his controversial slitting, shown in the summer – cheered aside before being attacked by his teammates.

He finished the race 3:23 with four overs, which gave him a bowling average of 7.23 and a saving rate of 5.87.

Just like four nights earlier against the Melbourne Renegades, the stars had won and won six goals with 13 balls in hand to return to the top of the BBL ladder after they had been ousted by the Sydney Sixers.

A fleeting blow: Marcus Stoinis leads a ball to his beautiful leg during the innings for the stars. Credit: AAP

The hunt was largely uncomplicated. Marcus Stoinis played his first match since his penalty for a homophobic mistake at Renegades Kane Richardson, leaving Ferguson with the golden cap as the tournament’s top scorer before winning it back. Stoinis had a third consecutive half century before relinquishing Jono Cook’s leg spin for 50 of 44 balls.

After Nic Maddinson went from 12 to 13, Nathan Coulter-Nile was raised to 3rd place. He survived a chance at the border – when gravity defeated Nathan McAndrew – only to drop the following ball.

Nick Larkin was then bowled by Arjun Nair for six, adding a touch to the Thunder that had been rocked before the game by the Chucking Suspension handed down to Chris Green. That brought Glenn Maxwell (59th, not 37th) in the middle. The Stars skipper showed an unusually open stance and repeated his usual number of strokes when he and Peter Handscomb led the hosts to a comfortable victory.

Previously, Adam Zampa (1-22 of four) got stuck on another side in his last game before going to India with the Australian one-day team. It will be difficult to replace.

The Thunder’s defeat earned them seven points from eight games and was stuck in a mid-table congestion.

