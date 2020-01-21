Rassie Erasmus expects Nienaber to become the new South African boss

Jacques Nienaber, former defense trainer from Münster, is appointed the next head coach of South Africa.

The 47-year-old, who started his career as a physiotherapist, was part of the Rassie Erasmus World Cup winning team.

Erasmus has since given up his role as a trainer to become the Springboks rugby director again. He says Nienaber would be a “great replacement” if selected by South African rugby.

“His passion, knowledge, and work ethic in the defense field were obvious from the start. Jacques is great at dealing with people and conveying messages clearly,” he told the AFP agency.

“He is a wonderful person and, if selected, a great replacement. From a physiotherapist to a Springbok head coach – what a story.”

Nienaber, who is expected to be appointed in the next few weeks, is working closely with Springboks’ current rugby director:

“Our partnership doesn’t end when we leave the rugby field. Sometimes we eat and drink together.

“We sometimes don’t agree on tactics, but we share the same goal of making teams consistently successful. I met Rassie when we were conscripts, and our rugby relationship started at the university, where he was the team captain and I the Was a physiotherapist.

“Rassie is a great tactician and a great person to work with. It helps a lot that neither he nor I suffer from ego problems.”

Everyone is in our team.

Vodafone. The official sponsor of the Irish rugby team.