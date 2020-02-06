Rask makes 25 saves in shutout, Bruins blanco Canucks 4-0 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Jacob Markstrom earned 38 saves for Vancouver, keeping his team close until the Bruins got goals late in the third period from Krejci and Kuhlman.

The Canucks, second in the Western Conference, lost for the first time since January 14 in regulation when they were eliminated at Winnipeg 4-0. Vancouver had since risen sharply and won five consecutive games for a 4-3 shooting at Carolina on Sunday.

The Canucks hopes to continue to blur their point lane while Boston controlled the pace from the start and surpassed Vancouver 13-6 in the first period.

“They know how to win. They know how to play. They are heavy on the puck. We didn’t get in enough, “said Travis Green coach from Vancouver. “I thought they were harder in the small parts of the game than we are.”

Rask stopped the few chances the Canucks had, earned his 48th shutout and improved to 11-0-6 this season.

The Canucks also injured himself with seven penalties, although only one resulted in a goal when Kuhlman scored on a 6:10 diversion in the third period.

Green also lost a challenge after the goal of Coyle 14:24 in the game. Green thought the Bruins were offside before McAvoy fired a shot at Markstrom and bounced a long rebound straight at Coyle.

“I think we play hard and play fast,” McAvoy said. “Our attackers are so good at forecasting and the transition side of the game. If we can stand up and make plays and just move our feet, I think that fits in with our style. “

McAvoy also assisted at Marchand’s goal with 4:25 left in the second on a one-timer off the end of a centering pass from Patrice Bergeron.

Markstrom stopped Chris Wagner midway through the second short-lived escape during the first power-play event in Vancouver. Marskstrom later came out with a second rescue against Coyle.

NOTES: The Canucks played their fourth of the five straight road races. … De Bruins are 6-1-1 against Pacific Division opponents and 13-3-3 against Western Conference teams. … The teams meet again on February 22 in Vancouver. … LW Danton Heinen, who missed Saturday’s game in Minnesota after taking a puck off his feet the night before in Winnipeg, was on his way back to Boston.

NEXT ONE

Canucks: At the Minnesota Wild on Thursday evening.

Bruins: At the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday evening.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Doug Alden, The Associated Press