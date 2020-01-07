Rascal Flatts performs' Prayin 'for Daylight' in 2001: Watch

Loading...

In the early 2000s, as a new year, decade, and millennium began, a year-old country-pop trio made their debut on the charts with their first single for Nashville-based Disney label Lyric Street. . The group, consisting of singer Gary LeVox, bassist and keyboardist (and first cousin of LeVox) Jay DeMarcus, and guitarist Joe Don Rooney, was Rascal Flatts and their first hit was the rich “Prayin’ for Daylight “.

Twenty years later, Rascal Flatts has just announced its departure for the sunset with its Farewell: Life Is a Highway tour, which begins on June 11 and which should end in mid-October. What the trio will leave behind as they each start a new chapter is a series of major hits, including number one singles such as “These Days”, “Bless the Broken Road”, “This who does the most harm “and their most recent painting -topper,” Yours If You Want It. ” They also successively marked number one of the country and pop albums from Feels Like Today in 2004 to Unstoppable in 2009, becoming one of the best-selling groups of this decade. From 2003 to 2008, they were the vocal group of the year for the CMA, having also won the organization’s Horizon 2002 award (now best new artist).

While DeMarcus and LeVox were both from Columbus, Ohio, and often played music together in their youth, DeMarcus already lived and worked in Nashville in 1997 when he encouraged his cousin to settle there to pursue a musical career. . Eventually, DeMarcus met Rooney while the two played in the group of country star Chely Wright. Working together at the now-missing Fiddle and Steel Guitar Bar in downtown Printers Alley, Nashville, LeVox recalled in November 2014, when they last performed in an intimate location, “When we started, Jay and me … we had about five songs that we knew we had to do for about eight hours. “

In 2001, their star was on the rise and the mix of soul pop and country would lead to many hits and high-profile tours, supporting superstars Alan Jackson and Lonestar, among others, before starring their own record treks. Their first LP, which would be Gold certified (en route to Double Platinum) would also send four consecutive singles in the Top Ten. The same year, the trio held their first special CMT concert, Live From the Sunset Strip, which featured the above performance of their inaugural hit, a tune that was already familiar to most fans of the public.