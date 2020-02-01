Rare black deer known around Moab killed by chronic wasteful disease

MOAB – Three years ago a special animal appeared as the unofficial mascot of Moab – a rare black deer with the nickname ‘Coal’.

His black coat was the result of a condition that caused overproduction of melanin that, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, made coal “one in a few millions”.

“You could catch a glimpse of him all over the city,” said Moab resident Sherri Costanza.

Coal was found dead in December in the back yard of a Moab resident.

On Monday, the DWR announced that Coal died of chronic wasteful disease, a relatively rare but deadly neurological disorder that can be transmitted to deer, moose and moose. With state-wide agencies growing, experts fear that the disease can seriously affect Utah deer populations.

“The trend seems to be slowly increasing,” said Annette Roug, a wildlife veterinarian. Since July, the division has identified 16 cases of chronic waste of diseases in Utah, six in the Moab area alone.

Steve Ross

The condition resembles mad cow disease and causes brain injuries that ultimately lead to death. Infected animals are lean and listless, with drooping ears and excessive drooling.

No cases of chronic waste have been reported in humans, although the DWR hunters advise not to harvest animals that appear to be sick. According to the CDC, studies suggest that non-human primates are at risk for infection after eating animals with the disease.

Chronic wasteful disease was first discovered in Utah in 2002 when a hunter outside of Vernal noticed that the goat he shot was unusually sick. Since then, the DWR has identified 92 mule deer and two moose with the disease.

“We’re still pretty happy in Utah,” said Roug. “The prevalence of chronic waste in the affected areas is relatively low compared to Colorado and Wyoming.”

Nevertheless, the rising prevalence is the concern of the nature agency. The division has several strategies to combat chronic wastage diseases, including annual sampling of deer populations in areas where it is discovered. If left unattended, the disease can have devastating consequences for the deer, moose and moose population.

“You are going to lose adult animals very quickly,” said Roug.

Since July, the DWR has sampled 1500 deer for chronic waste – 59 test results are still being processed.

Although Costanza will no longer see Coals roaming around Moab, the beloved deer will live on. This month residents came to send Coal to Darryl’s taxidermy in Grand Junction, Colorado, and the rare black deer will soon become a part of Moab’s history.

Coal, the rare black deer loved by residents of Moab, died of chronic waste last month.

