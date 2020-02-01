Raptors win 9th consecutive, defeating Cleveland 115-109 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“That was everyone’s game from start to finish, to be honest,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse. “You just have to grind it and find a way.”

Powell’s late game flurry helped the Raptors to suppress a comeback bid from the Cavaliers, which was left 90-76 early in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland narrowed the deficit three times to one and had the opportunity to tie the game, but Darius Garland missed the second of two free throws with 1:18 to play, keeping the lead for Toronto at 105-104.

Lowry was selected as a reserve on the Eastern Conference All-Star team on Thursday, the sixth time he appears in the competition. Pascal Siakam, called an All-Star starter last week, scored 19 points and Powell had 16.

The Raptors have held a post-game celebration in honor of Lowry’s selection.

“It was cool, man, because I wouldn’t be here without my teammates,” he said. “Those guys literally let me lead and I love it. There are with P (Siakam), it will be great. “

Lowry said he was pushed by a fan when he plunged into the stands for a loose ball in the fourth quarter. Video showed that Lowry landed on two fans and one seemed to press his hand on the guard’s back when he returned to the floor.

Lowry, who turned around and watched the fan as the game went on, was pushed in last season’s NBA Finals by a minority owner of the Goldden State Warriors as he plunged into the stands under similar circumstances.

“I was pushed, and that’s the second time it has happened to me,” Lowry said. “The next time it happens, I don’t know if I can control myself. Fans like this shouldn’t be able to get hold of you and shouldn’t be part of our game.”

The Raptors are 34-14 despite the loss of Kawhi Leonard from last season’s NBA champion team. Toronto only follows Milwuakee in the Eastern Conference.

“It wasn’t just a great player like Kawhi,” said Cavaliers coach John Beilein. “They have many of the pieces that you need to win at the level they won.”

Ibaka started instead of Marc Gasol, who has been eliminated indefinitely after he had injured his left hamstring again on Tuesday against Atlanta.

Kevin Love and Collin Sexton each scored 23 points for Cleveland, who lost nine out of ten at home and nine in a row.

Toronto scored 11 straight points late in the third quarter to continue 88-75. Lowry converted a three-point game and Ibaka and Powell hit three points.

Toronto pushed the lead to 100-90 before Cleveland rallied again. The Cavaliers have not won at home since December 23 when they defeated Atlanta.

Cleveland committed 23 turnovers, with the most crucial coming on Powell’s stealing a bad pass from Kevin Porter Jr. and fast-break basket, which pushed the lead to 110-104.

The teams played twice in Toronto, with the Raptors winning both games with 20 points.

TIP INS

Raptors: Gasol missed 12 games with the hamstring injury from December 20 to January 12. Ibaka made his 15th start of the season. … Toronto ends January with a winning record and marks the 21st consecutive month in which it did this. The last losing month of the Raptors was January 2017.

Cavaliers: Garland scored 16 points after a day off on Tuesday. Beilein said that Garland informed the staff that his legs were tired after starting the first 47 games. Garland played in only five games in his only season with Vanderbilt due to a knee injury.

BIG PROGRESS

Siakam averaged a team-high 23.7 points per game and has made 37% of his 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-9 ahead averaged 6.0 points a match over its first two seasons before scoring 16.9 last season.

“He shows shades of Durant-like things out there at that size,” Beilein said. “I watched the San Antonio competition and he started with five three. That is something he did not even do until last year. He can pass the ball. He defends. He does a lot of everything. “

NEXT ONE

Raptors: visit Detroit on Friday. Toronto is 2-0 against the Pistons this season.

Cavaliers: Host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The teams met in the NBA Finals every year from 2015-18, but this season have two of the worst records in the league.

