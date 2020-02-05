Raptors stretch winning series to record 12 with exciting win over Pacers | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

With history at stake, the game and the Scotiabank Arena crowd had a feeling after the season. The previous 11 victories in Toronto came mainly from losing teams – Oklahoma City, Philadelphia and San Antonio were the only three opponents with plus .500 records – and the Raptors knew they were in a tough Wednesday.

The Pacers beat Toronto with 25 points in the second quarter, which frustrated the Raptors with their suffocating defense, and when Brogdon drank three at the start of the third quarter, the Pacers went up by 19 points. But the Raptors forced their way back and pulled two points late in the third, and Toronto followed only 86-82 to start the fourth.

Three consecutive three – two from Doug McDermott and one from Sabonis – brought the Pacers back with 10. The Raptors recovered and a Siakam-dunk pulled Toronto in two with five minutes to play. But again, they had trouble getting Indy on the other side, and when Victor Oladipo came in for a basket, Brogdon hit another three with 3.50 to play, the Pacers were back with 11.

A Lowry pointer with three hands and a free throw from Siakam brought the deficit to four with 1:15 to play. Nine seconds later, Siakam stole the ball from Brogdon and his layout turned it into a two-point game.

Then with 30 seconds to play and the crowd hold their breath, Ibaka emptied the game-winning three-pointer.

The Raptors had won 11 times three times in a row, earlier from 26 February to 16 March 2018 and 6-30 January 2016.

The line of the Raptors is one of the longest in the sports history of Toronto. The Toronto Blue Jays won five times in a row. The longest win of the Maple Leafs is 10 games in 1993. The Argonauts won 10 times in 1997. And the Toronto Wolfpack, the city’s transatlantic rugby team, saw its 23-game win streak end last weekend.

The competition was the last before 3 p.m. on Thursday. ET trade deadline. Raptors coach Nick Nurse was asked if he will breathe easier after Thursday.

“I think it gives you a sense of where you’re going,” said Nurse. “Where are your vision and thoughts and all those things that take you straight away? At the moment I am doing my best to coach these guys to a maximum place. And that includes a long-term vision.

“If that is changed tomorrow at three o’clock, you start planning it and making those changes. And if that’s not the case, then I think you’re really starting to zero a bit on the next 30, 28, 29 which games are left. “

Lowry led the way with nine points in the first quarter and the Raptors took a 30-20 lead in the second.

Oladipo’s pullup jumper midway through the second covered 33-10 Pacers’ run that brought the visitors up with 12. Brogdon made his way through the defense of the Raptors for a finger roll to the buzzer that sent Indy in the 63-48 break.

The Raptors are in Indy to face the Pacers again on Friday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press