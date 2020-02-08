Raptors stretch win streak and Buttigieg clings to narrow lead; In the news for February 6 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“This is so tense,” he said late Wednesday night.

Chloe is a Canadian citizen but her grandparents are permanent residents.

Their flight from Wuhan, in Hubei province in China, was delayed by around 21 hours.

The flight, a government-chartered aircraft, was scheduled to take off on Thursday morning at local time, but Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that crosswinds prevented the aircraft from leaving Hanoi, Vietnam, where it and its crew waited.

He said that 211 passengers are expected on the flight and that all have been contacted.

Ottawa is still considering its options to get more Canadians out of Wuhan once the first flight has departed, Champagne said.

This includes whether to steer a second aircraft or free up sufficient space on flights organized by the US and other allies.

Fabic said he “constantly renewed” his email and checked text messages on his phone while waiting for updates from Chloe’s grandparents.

–

This too …

A prime ministerial delegation will be in Washington this weekend to strengthen cross-border business ties with their American counterparts and to cover their bets when a new and uncertain era of managed North American trade begins.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will lead a group of provincial leaders, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Francois Legault in Quebec and Blaine Higgs, the Prime Minister of New Brunswick.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will also be there, in the margins of the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, a three-day meeting of state leaders.

Part of the group’s mission is to extend Canada’s gratitude for the agreement between the US and Mexico and Canada, the new North American trade pact that President Donald Trump signed into law last week, pending ratification at the lower house .

But as the spotlight fades from USMCA, there is a new threat: Buy American, the protectionist measures that require the exclusive use of US raw materials for government projects.

There are also reports that the White House is investigating whether a $ 1.7 trillion purchasing agreement with members of the World Trade Organization, including Canada, should be withdrawn – an agreement that, like the old NAFTA, offers potential Canadian bidders preferential access to the government contracts.

–

What we are looking at in the US …

Pete Buttigieg clung to a slight lead over Bernie Sanders in a new party vote released Wednesday by the Iowa Democratic Party, two days after the state organized its first presidential caucuses.

But the race was too early to call.

A large part of the political world has already shifted its attention to the next New Hampshire, which will hold the first primary elections on Tuesday in the nomination battle of the Democrats in 2020.

Iowa officials attributed their delay to technical problems. The chaos surrounding the reporting failure has undermined the impact of the Iowa elections, which usually rewards the winners with a wave of speed on their way to subsequent primary competitions.

The two early leaders – Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and Vermont Sen Sanders – are separated at the age of 40 and conflicting ideology.

Sanders, a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, has been a progressive powerhouse for decades. Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former municipal officer, represents the more moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to earn Presidential Primary Delegates.

–

What we look at in the rest of the world …

A Turkish plane tore off a runway, crashed into a ditch and broke apart during a bad weather landing in Istanbul on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring dozens more. Passengers had to climb through the split hull to escape.

The aircraft, operated by low-cost airline Pegasus Airlines, arrived at Sabiha Gokcen airport in Istanbul from the western Turkish city of Izmir with 183 passengers and crew on board when it had what the Ministry of Transport described as a “rough landing.”

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said the plane did not hold onto the runway and moved about 50-60 meters (yards) before falling into the ditch from a height of about 30 meters.

“We are deeply sad … (But) we are very happy to have escaped a bigger accident,” Yerlikaya said, adding that the plane could have burst into flames.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca reported early Thursday that three people had died and needed 179 care in multiple hospitals.

Rescuers, assisted by an excavator, pulled one body under the wreck before the rescue mission ended.

The airport was closed after the incident, which took place around 6.30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) and flights were diverted to Istanbul’s main airport.

Survivor Dogus Bilgic, 24, told the Turkish television channel NTV that he had fled the smashed plane through an opening at his seat and was one of the first passengers to disembark.

“We traveled about 20 or 30 seconds (on the runway), and then we suddenly flew off the runway,” he said while sitting in a wheelchair due to a leg injury. “It happened in seconds.”

–

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

Australian nature groups are asking Canadian craftsmen to put a pin in their efforts to help animals affected by forest fires, with a surplus of handmade donations.

WIRES Wildlife Rescue says that the generosity of the craft community has been so “overwhelming,” but it is hard to find room to store the comforts received.

Halifax-raised Brianna MacDonald turned her suburb home in Sydney into a warehouse for crafts and medical supplies for the Animal Rescue Collective.

MacDonald says the operation has since been expanded to fill two storage rooms with an estimated 2500 kilograms of Canadian donations.

The Canadian Animal Rescue Craft Guild has instructed the 11,000 members of its Facebook group to finish their joey bags, bat wraps and crocheted nests, but not to make new ones.

Organizer Bonnie Beach says that artisans are now knitting, sewing and crocheting for local purposes or auctioning their wares to raise money for Australian nature conservation organizations.

–

Weird and wild …

MONTREAL – Police on the south coast of Montreal are investigating a complaint about an alligator biting a young girl in a suburban home.

Sgt. Jean-Luc Tremblay from the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police says the alleged incident took place on February 1, but was only reported two days later.

Tremblay says the police went to the house in Ste-Julie, where they saw a toddler who had minor injuries from a bite in her foot.

He says the police are investigating with the help of nature officials.

A city spokeswoman says that the owners of the alligator, who run a business that uses animals for education and entertainment, have been the subject of previous complaints.

Julie Martin says the owners have a provincial permit that allows them to own the animal, but they are not allowed to keep it in the house.

–

Know your news …

Just over two months after “Anne with an E” was canceled, star Amybeth McNulty has already found a new project. The film ‘Maternal’ is directed by another famous face from the ‘Anne of Green Gables’ franchise. Name the actress who played Anne in the 1985 CBC mini series?

–

On this day in 1977 …

Prime Minister Rene Levesque from Quebec drove over a man lying in a street in Montreal. A coroner judged there was no criminal responsibility and Levesque was fined $ 25 for not wearing his glasses at the time.

–

Sports news …

Serge Ibaka’s three-point shots hadn’t fallen all night, so when the Congolese big man launched a long bomb with 30 seconds to play, and history at stake, the Scotiabank Arena crowd caught his breath.

Ibaka connected for the leading basket, while the Toronto Raptors conquered a 19-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday and set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive victory.

And moments after the nail bite, Ibaka repeated what the players and coaches of Toronto said throughout the season: the Raptors know how to win.

“We remain calm during the game,” Ibaka said. “We’ve been there before, even in play-offs. So we have the mentality to never give up, we keep trusting each other and we don’t point our fingers at it. If things go bad, we stay together, and I think that’s makes us very special. “

Kyle Lowry poured 32 points and Ibaka added a season-high 30 and went 2-for-7 out of the three-point range. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, while Terence Davis had 11 and Fred VanVleet chiped 10 for Toronto (37-14).

Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points to lead the Pacers (31-20), while Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

With the history at stake for the ruling NBA champions, the game had a post-season feel. And with eight of Toronto’s 11 previous victories against teams losing records, the Raptors knew they were in a tough Wednesday.

–

Know your news answer …

Megan follows. She makes her feature debut in the psychedelic thriller and also plays stars in it.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

