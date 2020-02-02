Raptors’ streak on 10 after 105-92 victory over Pistons | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Raptors (35-14) are assured of the best record in the Eastern Conference among teams with an eligible All-Star coach until this Sunday’s deadline. Milwaukee has the highest figure in the east, but Mike Budenholzer is not eligible because he coached in the All-Star Game last year.

Siakam made his first five shots from the field and scored 13 points in the first quarter, when the Raptors quickly built their lead in double digits. They then largely controlled and gave the Pistons their fifth loss in a row.

Fred VanVleet scored 16 points with nine assists and eight rebounds. Every chance of a triple-double went down the road after being pulled with 5:01 over and the Raptors up 19.

“He hated me”, VanVleet joked about Nurse. “We have him in the All-Star (Game), he couldn’t even let me in.”

Toronto is a shy shy of his franchise record for consecutive wins.

The pistons are without Blake Griffin (surgery on the left knee), and Luke Kennard (bilateral knee tendonitis) also missed the game. Andre Drummond had 20 points and 20 rebounds for Detroit, but many of them came when the Pistons lagged far behind.

Toronto led with 16 in the first half. It was 78-69 after three quarters, and then the Raptors went on an 18-5 run to start the fourth – much to the delight of their many fans who attended the game just minutes from the US-Canada border. .

“The only way to remain silent is to win,” said Detroit coach Dwane Casey, who was the Toronto coach before Nurse took over. “That team is built. It took a while to build it and it didn’t happen overnight. We must have a plan to get our team in that position, and that is what we are doing now – there is a plan. “

Drummond was scoreless in the first half, but ended with his 41st game of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. That’s four shy of Bob Lanier’s franchise level, but it’s unclear if Drummond has time to reach that goal. He has been the subject of trade speculation.

Detroit guard Derrick Rose made a late layout to finish with 21 points, his 14th consecutive game with at least 20.

SELECTED

Detroit’s Svi Mykhailiuk was selected to play in the Rising Stars game on February 14 during the All-Star weekend in Chicago. The 6-foot-8 Mykhailiuk, in its second season as a pro, has shown some promise for the Pistons. He scored 13 points Friday.

Raptors rookie Terence Davis II expressed some dismay on social media that she was not selected.

“This is not my first time not being selected for something, but I think it’s easy to play in a championship team without quality,” Davis said on Twitter.

TIP INS

Raptors: Marc Gasol (tight hamstring left), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (sprained right ankle) and Malcolm Miller (neck strain) missed the game. … Toronto won 11 games in a row from February 26 to March 16, 2018 and in January 2016.

Pistons: Detroit was surpassed 66-28 in the paint.

NEXT ONE

Raptors: Host Chicago on Sundays.

Pistons: Host Denver on Sundays.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Noah Trister, The Associated Press