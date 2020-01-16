Raptors stop Thunder in Gasol's return after the big lead is resolved

OKLAHOMA CITY – Norman Powell scored 23 points and the Toronto Raptors held a furious rally and defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-121 on Wednesday-evening.

Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby each added 21 points for the Raptors, who shot a 61.2% season-high out of the field.

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points, Danilo Gallinari scored 23 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexader added 21 for the Thunder, who cut a deficit of 30 points to three before Toronto persisted.

Toronto led 73-43 in the second quarter before the Thunder closed the first half on a 12-0 point. Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer when the time passed in the second quarter to lower Toronto’s lead to 73-55. Former Thunder player Serge Ibaka scored 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting before the break. The Raptors led 97-83 on their way to fourth and had a 21-point lead with 6:39 to play.

Oklahoma City made a huge comeback late. Gallinari threw a monster down and was polluted with 2:39 to play. The free throw cut Toronto’s lead to three, but Toronto closed the game with an 8-2 run.

TIP INS

Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse said that G Fred Van Vleet should be ready to play this weekend. Van Vleet has missed four consecutive games with a straight hamstrings. … C Marc Gasol returned after missing 12 games with a left hamstring. He finished with 15 points in 32 minutes. … Had five players score in double digits in the first half. … G Kyle Lowry was called up in the third quarter for a technical one.

Thunder: C Nerlens Noel missed his sixth consecutive game with a sprain of the left ankle. … C Steven Adams left the game in the first half with a bruise of the right knee and did not return. … C Justin Patton scored 45 points in a G-League game on Tuesday. … C Mike Muscala scored a season high of 17 points.

NEXT ONE

Raptors: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Thunder: Host the Miami Heat on Friday.