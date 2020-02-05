Raptors’ Siakam says’ sky’s the limit ‘as soon as the team is completely healthy again

With the third best record in the NBA and second place in the Eastern Conference, it looks increasingly likely that the Toronto Raptors have the chance to repeat themselves as NBA champions.

It’s a thought that was unthinkable when the Raptors lost two-time final MVP Kawhi Leonard and sniper Danny Green in the summer.

Given their current position in the rankings – and President Masai Ujiri’s statement several weeks ago that the team “will die” to win another title – rumors are circulating about possible additions to the February 6th trading deadline.

But if the club’s top scorer and soon all-star starter, Pascal Siakam, had his way, the Raptors – who have an 11-game win-streak with Marc Gasol and Norm Powell set aside due to injuries – would get better from the inside.

“The trading deadline is always something that is so important and we are now playing exceptional basketball, and we still hope everyone is back and at full strength,” Siakam said in a performance on Tim and Sid Tuesday.

“We just want to keep winning and we are now doing it at a very high level, and hopefully it will stay that way.”

The fourth year ahead – with an average career of 23.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game – added that he was not surprised by the results of the Raptors despite the departure of Leonard and Green and the many injuries that they have had to deal with this season (Siakam himself was eliminated 11 games with a groin injury before returning on January 12).

At different times a number of players have stood up for the Raptors, with Fred VanVleet and Powell both having career-best years, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Gasol providing their usual high-level game and the bottom of the roster filling gaps during the line up.

But as soon as the Raptors are healthy again – watch out, Siakam says.

“We had the chance that Kawhi and Danny had disappeared – a chance for people to step out, have new roles and I think we were all excited at the start of the season,” Siakam said.

“But that is not something that I would say is surprised and we just want to continue to get better.” We haven’t touched the surface yet, and … with all the injuries we haven’t had the chance to play with everyone and have everyone at the same time. So we just want to keep working on that, and when we have everyone back, I think heaven is the limit. ”