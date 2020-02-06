Raptors show the championship of the organization in a win against Pacers

TORONTO – The situations are different. Enormous like that.

Alex Anthopoulos did not win a championship like Masai Ujiri won a championship. He even had reason to suspect that he might not be back the following season – not just because Mark Shapiro was already at the top of the organization, but because the performance of the Toronto Blue Jays is not necessarily a return. They were one game of more than .500 on the eve of the 2015 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

And so Anthopoulos went all-in: adding David Price and Troy Tulowitzki; fill the edges with LaTroy Hawkins, Ben Revere and Mark Lowe.

The Blue Jays went to the American League Championship Series and lost in six games. Anthopoulos left for the Los Angeles Dodgers before moving on to the Atlanta Braves. The Blue Jays have returned to the ALCS, while still giving a whole new generation of fans memories, but no title.

A new trading deadline will expire on Thursday afternoon, with the status of another decision maker very clearly in focus. Say this about the Toronto Raptors, as my Writers Bloc colleague Richard Deitsch recently said, that they have greatly forced Ujiri and CEO Bobby Webster – because they made it impossible to take apart a team that is two fifths of its starting line-up, including Kawhi Leonard.

Some teams force the hand of management to play by heart; others force the hand of management by underperforming. Do you know what else the Raptors have done on their way to a 12-game winning streak that surpasses everything managed by the Maple Leafs or, by the way, the Blue Jays, whose best runs are 10 games in a row and 11 consecutive?

They have given Ujiri coverage at a time when his contractual status has moved forward and to the center.

Stream the Raptors NOW with Sportsnet

Stream 200+ NBA matchups from the entire competition, including more than 40 Raptors games. Plus the NHL, MLB, Grand Slam or Curling, CHL and more.

Forty-eight hours before the NBA’s trading term, the New York Knicks fired President Steve Mills and people immediately drew a link between Ujiri, the Raptors president of basketball activities, with Knicks owner James Dolan, suggesting that such a move would certainly have the blessing and perhaps the blessing. help from NBA commissioner Adam Silver – who laughs at a joke rather than a selection box on the way from the division’s office.

Imagine the drama and conspiracy theories if Ujiri had to do something on the deadline while it was over him. But the Raptors are so good and so resilient that he can sit outside and no one will raise an eyebrow.

The Indiana Pacers had presented the evidence to them on Wednesday evening. Post-game, a team where the Raptors used to be and wants to get where they are now seen and felt and sounded like the Raptors used to do for their title. A head start. The defeat was torn away at the last minute. Talk about a poor performance. Don’t get in place. The things you used to hear pre-Kawhi.

Twelve in a row? Victor Oladipo was not surprised.

“No,” the Pacers star replied with a jolt of his head. “Uh-uh. They have been good for a long time, even before this year and last year. They are well coached. Their players know their roles. They know what to do and what not to do and know certain parts of their game what needs to happen to perform who needs the ball who doesn’t need the ball, what they need to do to help their team win. “

Has a ring, doesn’t it?

“Kyle and Fred and Pascal and veterans such as the big guy [Serge Ibaka] and Marc Gasol, they set the tone. They fulfill their role and everyone follows, “Oladipo continued. “It might be a shock to people who don’t watch basketball. But guys in the NBA know how good that team is.”

Sign up for Raptors newsletters

Get the best out of our Raptors coverage and exclusive products directly in your inbox!

Understandable with the Raptors, the fear of enormous repercussions is on the horizon unless someone – minority owner Larry Tanenbaum, Ujiri himself – makes a kind of definitive declaration of intent. Or maybe Dolan will just poop this, just like he did everything else he did with the franchise. It was interesting to note that some of the same national media people who helped drive the Ujiri to the rumors of Knicks two days ago withdrew a bit on Wednesday.

But the fact remains that Ujiri, Webster, head coach Nick Nurse – hell, even director of sports science Alex McKechnie – all have contracts that expire after 2021 and, as Sportsnet’s Michael Grange reported, feel that Ujiri has some sort of formal or informal opt -out.

The timing does not only stink because it has fallen around the trade deadline. It stinks because so much of the discussion about how the Raptors put together their post-Kawhi roster focused on how Ujiri’s friendship with Giannis Antetokounmpo meant that keeping financial powder dry for that free agent class was a wise course, not a franchise – not just one like the Raptors, which was not a mecca for free agents, had to be light-hearted to make a game so transcendent for a player.

What of that, Toronto, must Ujiri leave?

It’s that time of the year, isn’t it? The Pacers’ Myles Turner, Doug McDermott and TJ Leaf sat in their corner of the dressing room on Wednesday evening, leafed through their messages and Twitter and spent a lot of time on a deal with implications for both themselves and the Raptors: the transactions of Andre Iguodala and possibly Danilo Gallinari to the Miami Heat; a deal that adds some defensive length on the perimeter and championship moxie to a team that the Pacers or Raptors may encounter in the late season.

“Everyone wants to go to Miami now,” Turner said, grinning.

“Miami,” Leaf added with a sigh. “You are going to live in Miami … and now they are good too.”

McDermott, feet submerged in a bucket of ice water – you see, he really is Dougie McBuckets, even if he doesn’t shoot – shook his head.

If there is a strange pair of podcasting, this could be it. Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis disagree, but you will agree that this is the best podcast by Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors and Pacers have shared the two games they have played so far with another game on Friday and a third here at Scotiabank Arena on February 23. There can be worse things to watch than these two teams in a playoff series. And the Pacers are in a certain perilous situation similar to the one the Raptors found earlier this season: acclimatizing for the return of Oladipo, who had 13 points, two assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes in what was his first start was because he returned after missing the first 47 games of the season during the recovery of a torn quad string in his right knee.

The Pacers have lost three of the four games in which he appeared and both he and Malcolm Brogdon – acquired in exchange with the Milwaukee Bucks during the low season – agreed that they are still figuring out how it all works out when they “I’m on the field. Oladipo, who missed a shot late in the game, called it “a process.” Brogdon called it “an adjustment period.”

“We get used to different setups, different guys on the field at different times,” Brogdon said. “I mean, it is clear that we are playing faster with him on the field. And he makes our defense even better because he is active and always willing to help.”

A fully fit and committed Oladipo could be a game changer in this conference because he should help tackle what Brogdon raised as a problem for the Pacers, not just Wednesday, but throughout the season – a dependency sometimes at a slower pace.

“We just didn’t seem organized enough tonight. We didn’t seem to be in the right place, “Brogdon said. “When you are pressed, you have to get the ball quickly onto the field. I didn’t think we had attacked their press; it was as if we were just trying to get it halfway. ”

Added Oladipo: “[the Raptors] knew exactly what they wanted to do. We didn’t do that. We were never really sure. “

In the absence of a definitive statement from the right people, knowing that this is a team and franchise and ownership that knows what it does on and off court will be sufficient. We know what was and is, not what could have been. Any other franchise in this city would record this drama. Always.