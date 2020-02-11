Raptor’s rookie Paul Watson uses lessons from the unorthodox NBA path

TORONTO – Minutes before the Toronto Raptors plowed through Minnesota Timberwolves for a 15th consecutive victory on Monday-evening, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and Nick Nurse were all summoned to the center court at Scotiabank Arena. The trio was recognized for their invitations to participate in this weekend’s NBA All-Star competition in Chicago – Siakam as starter, Lowry as reserve, Nurse and his Raptors staff as coaches of Team Giannis. From the Toronto bank not far away, was Paul Watson Jr. and applauded.

Watson’s own recognition was earlier. It happened in his locker in the corner of the Raptors locker room, where Watson – who was named the mid-season All-NBA G-League team on Monday – had just prepared a light pre-game meal from a board balanced on his knees. Stanley Johnson, the good-humored Raptors forward, returned to his locker next to Watson’s, found his rookie teammate alone and started the ceremony.

“Hello, this man’s first team, all G-League mid-season! You know what I’m saying?” Johnson said to no one in particular. “Yes, sir! Yes sir! Take him to the field! “

Watson laughed and shook his head. His last few weeks have marked some affirmative moments in his basketball life that are no different from this: his first NBA contract, a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks. His first NBA game, together with Vince Carter, whom he grew up watching. His second NBA contract, a two-way contract with the Raptors. His first NBA point, which his teammates had with Raptors 905, paused an exercise to watch live while a group crawled around a cell phone.

Watson now has that chair alongside Johnson in the Toronto locker room because he has been a revelation for Raptors 905 all season, with an average of 17.9 points, 1.8 assists, and 7.2 rebounds over 22 games. It earned him that 10-day with Atlanta. And when the Hawks deal ended, the Raptors refrained from rarely used guard Shamorie Ponds to open a two-way roster to prevent another team from picking up Watson.

“It’s a pretty big honor. It just proves that all the work I do is bearing fruit,” says 25-year-old Watson. “This is all so surreal to me. But I wouldn’t want to be in a different position I am grateful that I am where I am. I learn a lot. It is quite humiliating to experience all this. “

It’s not hard to see what the Raptors like in the six-foot-seven swingman. The organization has a type – long, athletic wings that play energetically, monitor a variety of positions and shoot remotely. Watson meets all of the above and adds a work ethic and calm professionalism to the franchise values ​​in young development projects. And his G-League game this season is not in the charts.

So now he splits the time between the G League and the NBA, where he always wanted to be, waiting at the end of the Raptors bank for a chance that is just an injury or a crooked score. Watson always thought he would come here. His journey was just not quite what he had in mind when he was a high-school high that won a state championship in Arizona and out of six NCAA Div. 1 offers.

“As a player on the top list and things like that in high school, every man dreams of coming out one by one. Hear your name called. Things like that,” Watson says. “But you learn that everyone’s path is different is. “

Watson took him to Fresno State for four full years, where he was named the first-year student of the year, led his school to his first 15-year NCAA Tournament performance, and participated in the College Slam Dunk Contest during the Final Four 2017.

Then it took him to Europe.

Not selected in the 2017 draft, and left unemployed after a stint in the summer competition with the Raptors, Watson accepted an offer to play for BG Göttingen in the German Basketball Bundesliga. It would be a cool experience if nothing else.

Basketball is one of the biggest attractions in Göttingen, a picturesque university town full of medieval and Renaissance architecture that survived the Second World War. A significant proportion of the population is young, attracted by the 286-year-old university around which the city was built. And it feels like they are all popping up in Sparkassen Arena where BG Göttingen plays.

“They pack the gym. That city is all about basketball, “says Watson. “It was definitely a collegial atmosphere. Whether you are up or not, things are going badly, well – the energy stays the same throughout the game. It was pretty cool how they embrace you. “

Cool while it lasted. Watson plays in about 20 pre-season games, but after the regular season opener of Gottingen, he was stuck in a roster – German clubs can only transport and release so many foreign-born players.

Moreover, he got the chance to be selected in the NBA G League and to play a step closer to the competition he really wanted to be in. Four days after he left Germany, Watson was drafted by Westchester, the New York Knicks affiliate.

“I went out (to Germany) with the thought that I would get things done. But it just didn’t happen that way. So I found a better situation and continued from there, “he says. “It was a learning experience. I learned what to do, what not to do. Learned a new culture.

“In the end, I always knew what my final goal was. And that was to make an NBA selection. Wherever I was, I knew I had to get there. I knew what I wanted. And I knew I was going to work to do everything that was needed to get there. “

But two seasons with Westchester did not bring him much closer. Watson played in 95 G-League games and never earned more than an exhibition 10 that entered the 2018 season. In October, Raptors 905 acquired his rights in a trade and gave him another chance for a new start.

“I definitely enjoyed my time in Westchester. And I appreciate that they give me the chance to go outside and play. But I just felt that the Raptors probably suited me better, “Watson says. “Especially for my game. Since I was here, I have the feeling that I have been able to show that I can do many different things than before. “

During his two seasons with Westchester, Watson built up a reputation as a determined, energetic defender who only laid the floor at a distance. But when he got to the 905, the Raptors challenged him to play more as a primary scorer, a role he hadn’t played since high school. During his university career, Watson has never averaged more than 9.6 attempts per game. Westchester was even less offended by him. But the Raptors thought there was untapped potential.

And Watson knew it was there. When his reins were removed, Watson suddenly scored end-to-end sprints in the transition, made his way to the edge through traffic, and shot seven and three a night. He essentially doubled his weekly game statistics this season from last season despite playing just a few minutes a night. Not much changed with regard to his ability. Only his chance.

“It’s not something I’ve shown earlier in my professional career. It wasn’t necessarily my role at Westchester. But it was something that was always there and I was able to do it. Now I’m just in the situation of show it, “he says. “It is nice to be more offensive – to go out and show that my game is not one-dimensional.”

It would certainly not be unusual for the Raptors to find an overlooked, underutilized talent and give him the starting job and the tools needed to develop into something closer to his full potential. The second two-way player from Toronto, unwritten rookie Oshae Brissett, has occasionally gone into rotational minutes this year while playing regularly for Raptors 905. He often runs alongside Chris Boucher, a two-way player last season who was named the G-League MVP and now has a full NBA contract.

Or Watson can aim even higher. When Siakam starts in the All-Star Game, he is the first G-Leauger to do this. Three seasons ago he was a G League Finals MVP; last summer he signed a maximum extension. Fred VanVleet played in that G League championship team with Siakam as a non-written rookie. This summer he can purchase a contract worth almost $ 100 million.

Hey, good things happen to determined people. Not everyone’s way to the NBA is easy. Or linear. Watson knows that. He played with both Siakam and VanVleet during his summer competition with the Raptors in 2017. That was before Siakam and VanVleet were what they are today. For Germany. For 95 G-League games. Watson had this season for the unexpected success. He has seen both ends of unorthodox NBA paths. And he knows what to do to forge his own.

“Fred, Pascal – those guys are great role models. Neither stopped. Neither of them lost faith, “Watson says. “I’m just trying to follow them and do the same things. Because if you keep working and stick to it, you’ll get to where you want to go.”

