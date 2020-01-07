Raptors remind Matt Thomas, Stanley Johnson, Malcolm Miller from 905

Loading...

The Toronto Raptors recalled guard Matt Thomas, Stanley Johnson, and Malcolm Miller of Raptors 905 after a one-game stint, according to the team.

For Thomas, who was part of the regular rotation of the Raptors earlier this season before he went down with a finger fracture on his left hand, the assignment was an opportunity to let him run in a competitive environment before being immediately back in a substantial game Spent time with the parent club on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The sniper guard was not shy about letting him fly Monday evening, taking 19 shots in 34 minutes and scoring 18 points against the Erie Bayhawks. He showed some slight rust – understandably that he had missed 21 games – and was only 2-of-8 out of the three-point range.

Thomas is one of the best shooters the Raptors have on hand, with a red-hot 53.8 percent shooting at 2.2 attempts from distance for the season. Toronto will certainly want him back, as they spent the first days of the new year last in last place in three-point percentages (25.7 percent in January).

Although Johnson and Miller have not been normal pieces of rotation of the Raptors like Thomas, the two were also sent to the G League to come in.

It was a bad night for the parent club and so there was no planning conflict. The 905 were also recently thinned by two call-ups (Paul Watson from Atlanta; Justin Anderson from Brooklyn), so the pair added some much needed depth to the roster, even if it was short.

Johnson led the 905 with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Miller scored six points and had six rebounds vs. Erie.