Raptors rediscover attack, defeat sachets Nets 121-102 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Serge Ibaka finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. They were held at the low point for points and shoot at their loss of 84-76 in Miami when they reached only 31.5% overall and 6 went for 42 out of 3-point range (14.3%).

“We know that the game in Miami is a game that won’t happen much,” said Lowry. “I just have to keep playing.”

They started slowly in this, but came back with a big finish in the first half before their guards – who both hit five 3-pointers – bore them in the second half for a new win in what has been a one-sided rivalry.

“I think both boys also had really good floor games,” said coach Nick Nurse. “There was a lot of craziness, it seemed to us, falling over or kicking the ball around the first 15 minutes of the game and then we looked really, very well organized.”

Toronto made 13 3’s and beat Brooklyn for the 17th time in 18 meetings.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points for the Nets, who dropped their fifth deficit. They had a lead of 16 points in the second quarter, but gave almost everything away at half time.

“They forced us to turn 24. That’s what they do, “Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “We couldn’t handle their pressure. We couldn’t handle their swarming defense.”

Caris LeVert returned after an absence of 24 matches after surgery with the right thumb and scored 13 points in 16 minutes from the bench.

The nets shot 61% in the first quarter and were 6 out of 10 from a 3-point range to open a 33-24 lead. They controlled the game in the second, pushing the lead to 52-36 on the 3-pointer of Taurean Prince for a sloppy finish of the period. Toronto scored the last 12 points to reduce it to 52-48.

Brooklyn had 16 turnovers in half, which led to 20 points.

VanVleet then scored 14 in the third to keep Toronto ahead until it went in the fourth leading 83-80. Lowry’s 3-pointer with 9:08 to play, caused a 15-5 spurt that turned a two-point lead halfway through the period into a 100-88 cushion. They blew it open forever in the fourth.

“When teams take it to another level, we must be able to do the same,” LeVert said. “We must do it first, be the aggressor in that situation.”

TIP INS

Raptors: Nurse predicted that the order of return for his injured players would be Matt Thomas (broken finger), Norman Powell (left shoulder), Marc Gasol (left hamstring) and Piascal Siakam (groin). They were injured in mid-December. … Ibaka had his fifth straight double-double. … There was a video tribute for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson after the first quarter. The striker averaged 9.9 points in four seasons in Brooklyn.

Nets: Dinwiddie has scored 20 or more points in 11 straight home games, most by a Net since Vince Carter had 13 late in the 2005-06 season. … Brooklyn played the first of 10 games this month at Barclays Center. These are the most home games that the nets play in all games this season and corresponds to their home games in January, done in 1996 and 2016. … The nets signed guard Chris Chiozza for a two-way contract.

INJURED IRVING

Kyrie Irving missed his 23rd straight match with a right shoulder injury. He said he had recently had a cortisone injection that he hopes will allow him to play, but may require surgery.

NEXT ONE

Raptors: host Portland on Tuesday.

Nets: visit Orlando on Monday.

Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press