Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th consecutive victory | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Toronto took control with a 12-3 point late in the third quarter and used a lead of 87-78. But after All-Star Kyle Lowry left six times with what seemed to be an injured right shoulder or arm, the Pacers closed the quarter by scoring five straight.

Lowry did not return.

Indiana came over as close as 101-99 with 6:47, but Toronto withdrew with a 12-4 spurt making it 113-103 with 1:48 to play.

TIP INS

Raptors: Pascal Siakam scored 15 points and Lowry finished with 16 points and 11 assists. … OG Anunobyy scored 16 points and had five steals before he retired. The Raptors are 20-4 when Anunoby scores in double digits. … VanVleet also finished with two steals, his 21st game this season with more than one. … The Raptors made seven 3s in the first quarter and finished 17 out of 38 from outside the arc.

Pacers: Oladipo is kept out of Saturday’s game because he is not yet playing back-to-back games. … Sabonis had 10 points and 10 rebounds at half-time, his 39th double-double this season. … Malcolm Brogdon had 16 points and eight assists, while T.J. McConnell had 12 points and seven assists. …. Justin Holiday had 12 points and Jeremy Lamb finished with 11.

LOWRY HURT

Lowry left late in the third quarter with what the team thought was whiplash after he made a mistake on Jeremy Lamb. Replays showed that Lowry bumped into Ibaka when he fell to the floor, making his head and shoulder in contact with Ibaka’s hip.

Lowry remained on the floor for a few minutes while teammates gathered. Then, after he had walked to the sidelines where he had spent most of his time, he went to the dressing room.

NEXT ONE

Raptors: host Brooklyn on Saturday, looking for a sixth consecutive victory in the series.

Pacers: return to action Saturday when Zion Williamson and New Orleans make their only appearance in Indianapolis this season.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Michael Marot, The Associated Press