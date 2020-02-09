Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th consecutive victory | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Raptors seem to have had all the answers lately.

They won without Marc Gasol and Norman Powell, two major players who are injured. They won on Wednesday when it seemed like they had no chance. And this time they delivered the decisive final flurry without six-fold All-Star Kyle Lowry.

Lowry missed the last 14 1/2 minutes with what Nurse described as a whiplash injury.

And yet, the Raptors still managed to beat the Pacers for the second time in three days, win their first race in 13 months in Indianapolis, and go home with their 10th consecutive road victory.

“We just won the previous game when they ran out,” said Terence Davis II after scoring 17. “We didn’t want to make the same mistake.”

Instead, Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Raptors keep their perfect brand intact for at least another day. Fred VanVleet added 20 points and seven assists for Toronto, which has not been lost since January 15.

For the Pacers it was another unbearable loss.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Pacers, and Victor Oladipo added 15 points and four assists in his first home start since the return of an injured right knee.

Indiana has lost four seasons in a row, three of them coming to their home field.

“Again, they just killed us in the transition with 27 fast-break points,” said coach Nate McMillan. “We just have to do a better job of taking care of the ball, do a better job of our attack and really play both sides of basketball.”

Toronto finally broke it open in the third quarter when they turned 12-3 in an 87-78 lead. But when Lowry left with 2:42, the Pacers closed the quarter with five straight runs, reducing the deficit to four.

The Pacers came as close as 101-99 with 6:47 before Davis scored seven runs in a 12-4 sprint that gave Toronto an insurmountable 113-103 lead with 1:48 to go.

TIP INS

Raptors: Pascal Siakam scored 15 points despite hurting his eye. … OG Anunoby scored 16 points and had five steals before he retired. The Raptors are 20-4 when Anunoby scores in double digits. … VanVleet also finished with two steals, his 21st game this season with more than one. … The Raptors made seven 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished 17 out of 38 from outside the arc.

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon had 16 points and eight assists, while T.J. McConnell and Justin Holiday each scored 12. McConnell also had seven assists. … Jeremy Lamb finished with 11 points. … Sabonis had 10 points and 10 rebounds at half-time, his 39th double-double this season. … T.J. Warren missed the race because he had not cleared the concussion protocol.

LOWRY UPDATE

Lowry finished with 16 points and 11 assists in 28 minutes but did not return after a collision with Ibaka.

Repeats seemed to show that Lowry’s head made contact with Ibaka’s hip when he fell to the floor after making a mistake. Lowry stayed on the field for a few minutes while teammates gathered. He finally got up and went to the couch before going to the dressing room.

He didn’t talk to reporters after the game, though he complained of pain in his neck and right shoulder and stiffly moved around the dressing room.

Nurse said he didn’t expect Lowry to play Saturday night.

PRINTING IN FORM Oladipo appears to be returning after finishing with 15 points, four assists and two steals in 27 1/2 minutes. His 5-of-11 shooting was a welcome improvement over the 24.5% he had in the game, but what upset him most was committing four out of 20 Indiana sales.

“In the first half we did a great job of sharing the ball and playing defense,” he said. “In the second half we turned the ball around a bit too much and they reduced our turnover.”

NEXT ONE

Raptors: host Brooklyn on Saturday, looking for a sixth consecutive victory in the series.

Pacers: return to action Saturday when Zion Williamson and New Orleans make their only appearance in Indianapolis this season.

Michael Marot, The Associated Press