Raptors’ Powell too good to use for salary alignment in deadline deal

There are a few reasons why it is unlikely that the Toronto Raptors will make a notable deal for the NBA trade deadline, even when team president Masai Ujiri said they would “try to die” a few weeks ago to win another title.

One is that Washington Wizards Bradley Beal is unable to be moved until the following summer because he signed a two-year contract extension last October that took him out of the market for six months or after the February 6 deadline.

We call it Beal because when the task for Ujiri – together with general manager Bobby Webster – improves a team that has the third best record of the competition, is comfortably in second place in the east and is on pace for 59 wins, you must aim high.

Not just anyone can enter the Scotiabank Arena, move one of the seven pieces of rotation from last year’s championship team and make the Raptors considerably better. Beal would be one, but it’s not available, so forget it.

As a director of the Eastern Conference told me – and I paraphrase – “The Raptors may be on big game, but there just aren’t many goals out there.”

But another – more tangible reason – that the Raptors are likely to beat more often this week is that Norm Powell is too good.

This is what we mean: in the NBA when a team exceeds the salary limit such as the Raptors, they can only accept salaries that roughly match the value of the salaries that go out the door.

So as you scan throughout the competition and try to imagine that players could improve the Raptors, many deals – no matter on paper – require Powell’s $ 11 million salary somewhere in the mix.

Here’s the catch: Powell – although he’s out in the coming weeks after breaking the ring finger on his left hand Friday night – is playing at a level that would make it difficult for the Raptors to push through the trading market.

His start to the season was a bit uneven, but since he got his first crack when Kyle Lowry broke his thumb in early November with a series of Raptors injuries, Powell played offensively at an extraordinary level.

In his past 31 games, Powell has achieved on average 17.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals, while shooting 42.3 percent of three out of more than five attempts per game and 50 percent of the floor (rounded to 49.8, but still). His real shooting percentage is 63.9.

The only other player in the league who scores at least 17 points per game and shoots at least 40 percent from three and 50 percent from the field with a True Shooting Percentage of over 63 is Milwaukee Bucks all-star Khris Middleton.

Would New Orleans pelicans consider trading one of their veteran wings – Jrue Holiday or JJ Reddick – trying to build a future around 19-year-old Zion Williamson and 22-year-old Brandon Ingram?

They can, but in any case, Powell’s salary, his age (just about to turn 27) and the level of his game would probably be part of the formula that makes a deal possible and tasty.

But Powell’s performance this season, his familiarity with the organization and his ability to raise his game at key moments in earlier play-off runs, means that the Raptors must be very careful in determining who they would get into a deal , including the former second-round pick, would make Toronto better.

Holiday is a player the Raptors think a lot about – like most teams in the NBA. He is one of the best perimeter defenders of the competition and can play all three wing positions. With 35 percent of three for the season and for his career, he’s not as good a shooter as Powell, but his game and defense would be intriguing.

The catch? Holiday earns $ 27 million this year and next, and has a player option for the 2021-22 season when the Raptors try to keep their books empty so they can be players in what may be a loaded free-agent class anchored by defending NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And even if there was mutual interest in a deal focused on Powell, a number of additional pieces would have to be included to match salaries. Would Toronto feel comfortable giving up on OG Anunoby, Pat McCaw along with, say, Stanley Johnson and bit parts?

Does Holiday make the Raptors better, considering how well Powell plays? Maybe, but it’s not a lock.

Does he make them better when Toronto has to add Anunoby and something else to get the chance to make the salaries work?

It is even less clear.

The Raptors know what it takes to win an NBA title. For three seasons starting in 2015-16, the Raptors tried to win a championship with a deep selection of very good players without the magnetism of the superstar that Kawhi Leonard offered in 2018-19.

So it is no surprise that competition sources say the Raptors have done their due diligence when it comes to investigating players who might make a difference.

If they are honest, they can even tell you that they are one player who is not on par with the Bucks, Clippers and Lakers.

But it should be a hell of a player.

Would the Portland Trail Blazers – with the second highest payroll in the league this year, and expected to be top-four next year, and at the edge of the play-off race – be interested in trading in CJ McCollum and the $ 27.6 million he earns this year and the $ 29.4 million he must earn next season?

It is said that they are not, and that they view this season as an injury that leads to anomaly. But again, there is the problem of matching salaries. And then there is the reality that Powell has a better season with most conventional and advanced statistical models than McCollum.

Many of the same arguments can be put forward to deal with Serge Ibaka.

As a pending free agent who earns $ 21.67 million this year, it might be easier to structure a big deal around Ibaka, but he presents – just like Powell – a major challenge.

How do you market a mobile big with solid defenses – a respected dressing room presence with a resume in the championship – that has a career-best year in its 11th season and guarantees that your team improves?

Ibaka picks up 15.5 points and eight rebounds while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 39.6 percent deep in 111 attempts.

He is the only player in the NBA with that profile.

Would the San Antonio Spurs ’LaMarcus Aldridge – which is due $ 35 million next season at 35 – make the Raptors better?

Its statistical profile is almost identical to that of Ibaka per minute. Aldridge accounts for .146 Win shares per 48 minutes compared to .139 for Ibaka.

He is another player the Raptors think a lot about, but does he move the needle? And would the Spurs – who are struggling to keep their NBA record, 22-season playoff series alive – want to make that deal, or a deal?

Welcome to the reality of the Raptors’ NBA trading term, also known as the ‘Norm Conundrum’ or the ‘Ibaka Fallacy’.

The Raptors would like to improve their selection and give themselves more high-end talent for a deep play-off run, but the players they have to include in almost every major deal play so well that it would be risky for Toronto to put them on. to give.