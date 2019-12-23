Raptors overcome 30-point deficit in comeback of franchise record against Mavericks

Loading...

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors faced their worst season loss in one night and made their biggest comeback in franchise history.

Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his 32 points in an exciting fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday, and the Raptors returned 30 points behind to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107, surpassing their best comeback of 25 points so far.

Lowry added 10 assists and 8 rebounds, and after a few minutes the capacity of the 19,800 fans of the Scotiabank Arena was in the choirs of “Low-ry! Low-Ry! "

Montreal's Chris Boucher scored 21 points in his career, including a major slump in the final seconds. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 18 points for the understaffed Raptors (21-8) who played without Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (thigh) and Norman Powell (shoulder).

Jalen Brunson had 21 points for the Mavericks (19-10), who missed star guard Luka Doncic for the fourth time in a row (ankle). Toronto-born Dwight Powell added 17 points.

Toronto's biggest comeback before Sunday was when it ended a 25-point deficit against the Detroit Pistons 120-116 on December 11, 2010.

It is also the first comeback in the NBA with 30 or more points since December 21, 2009, when the Sacramento Kings overcame a 35-point hole to beat the Chicago Bulls 102-98.

Dallas was one of the best street teams of the season, going 11-2 before going to Toronto. The Raptors played the gracious host most of the afternoon. The Raptors had an early lead of 12 points, but with no sustained energy on either side of the field, they saw that they evaporated quickly. When Powell hit the rim to catch up towards the end of the third quarter, the Mavericks took the lead by 30.

After 86-63 to start the fourth, the Raptors finally showed some life. When Lowry played a three-pointer at 8:05 and looked at the Dallas bank when the ball fell, the raptors were within 10 points.

Lowry's exploits continued, and when he dropped one shoulder and went to the tire with 5:59, it was a two-point game. Two consecutive three-points from the All-Star-Point Guard ensured that the Raptors rose by 5 points with 3:05. It was Lowry again with a 1:18 layup to give Toronto a four point pillow.

A pair of Kristaps Porzingis free throws had given Dallas a point, but Boucher was 19 seconds ahead to get the Raptors back into position. Bunson shot off the edge two seconds before the end, then Boucher went on the line to make two free throws and seal the win.

Powell, who said he would like to play for Canada in the Olympic qualifying session in Victoria in June, had numerous relatives and friends in the Scotiabank Arena for his home game in his hometown.

Mav's trainer Rick Carlisle worked with Powell for a few days in Toronto last summer.

“He is one of the ultimate competitors in this whole league. He just goes hard all the time. He is a relentless worker, ”said Carlisle. "He loves Toronto. He is here in the summer and I know that it is always something special for him to come back. "

The Raptors, who lost between 110 and 102 in Dallas on November 16, took the lead by 12 points. The Mavericks shot only 21.7 percent in the quarter, but found their furrow towards the end of the frame and pulled within 20-17 seconds.

Toronto fought fiercely in the second quarter and won with just one in seven shots behind the bow. Porzingis & # 39; Three with just under four minutes ahead of the half ended a 16-2 run of the Mavericks, which increased the score by eight points.

The Mavs had only 4.1 seconds to end the half, but Porzingis still managed to take the lead from 51 to 42 by 30 feet.

The Raptors are up against the Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday and then return home to host the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

