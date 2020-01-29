Raptors' McKechnie remembers Kobe Bryant for his work ethics and drive

TORONTO – Alex McKechnie remembers the way Kobe Bryant was constantly looking for ways to improve his own game.

Sometimes that meant borrowing from other sports.

McKechnie, vice president of health and performance of the Raptors, recalled the regular conversations he would have with Bryant about football while McKechnie was with Lakers’ coaching staff, and the way Bryant was inspired by the versatility of those other athletes.

“He was always surprised that footballers would hit the ball with the left and right sides,” McKechnie said Tuesday night before the Toronto home game against the Atlanta Hawks. “He would go out there and work his left hand, because it had to be just as good as his right hand.

“That was the pursuit of excellence. … it was very interesting to see and that Kobe really personifies in itself. It was just a pursuit of excellence every day and it was quite special to be there every day. “

Bryant, an 18-year-old NBA All-Star, died Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif.

The Raptors played about an hour after the news of the crash was announced that day in San Antonio. Tuesday’s game was the first home in Toronto since Bryant’s death.

McKechnie started his mediascrum on Tuesday with his condolences to Bryant’s family.

“It is really with a heavy heart that I am sitting here today,” said McKechnie. “And when we talk in the NBA about the loss of one of the family, that’s really true. As a group we travel together … we eat at the same time, we eat, and it really is a family and when that whistle sounds in September, we live and breathe each other. “

McKechnie spent 11 seasons with the Lakers coaching staff from 2000 to 2011, and saw Bryant turn into a full-fledged superstar – and a five-fold NBA champion at that time.

The Scottish-Canadian physical therapist remembers how Bryant was proud of his sustainability by playing all 82 games of the season four times and reaching more than 80 games twice during his 20-year career.

And when injuries forced Bryant to miss the time, McKechnie said that Bryant “worked harder than anyone else to come back.”

“His drive to play was always there, he aimed to play 82 games every year, that was something we had,” McKechnie said. “It was a challenge to play 82 games and not everyone can do it. It often happens that so many things fall into place. “

McKechnie said that today he can see the legacy of Bryant’s work ethic for players throughout the competition, including those in the Raptors’ locker room.

“Kyle Lowry reminds me a lot of Kobe Bryant,” McKechnie said. “He comes in the morning, works hard, works on so many different things.

“(Lowry is) very similar, very similar.”