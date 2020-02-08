Raptors’ Kyle Lowry suffers from whiplash versus Pacers

Kyle Lowry, the all-star point guard from Toronto, left Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers with what the Raptors diagnosed as whiplash.

Update: Kyle Lowry (whiplash) will not return.

– Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) 8 February 2020

Lowry crashed hard in the third quarter and stayed on the track for a few minutes. X-rays came back negative for everything that was important, but Raptors head coach Nick Nurse does not expect him to be available for Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Lowry averages 19.7 points, 7.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds on the season. Earlier in the game, 33-year-old Vince Carter passed for the third time on the Raptors scoring list.

var adServerUrl = “”;

var $ el = $ (“# video_container-110013”);

var permalink = $ el.closest (‘. snet-single-article’). data (‘permalink’);

/ *

if (“1” == true && ‘undefined’! == typeof window.getIndexAds) {

var so = {preroll: {1: {1: {siteID: 191888}, 2: {siteID: 191889}}}};

adServerUrl = window.getIndexAds (http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300xqppp_en_rep & output = fixed & unviewed_position_start = 1 & ad_rule = 1 & vid = 6130628600001 & cmsid = 384 ‘, so permalink);

} different {

adServerUrl = “http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&impvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpppvp 1 & ad_rule = 1 & vid = 6130628600001 & cmsid = 384 “;

}

* /

adServerUrl = “http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&impvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpppvp 1 & ad_rule = 1 & vid = 6130628600001 & cmsid = 384 “;

$ el.after (unescape (“% 3Cscript src = ” “+ (document.location.protocol ==” https: “?” https: // sb “:” http: // b “) +” .scorecardresearch. com / beacon.js “% 3E% 3C / script% 3E”));

$ (document) .one (‘ready’, function () {

$ (“# video_container-110013”). SNPlayer ({

bc_account_id: “1704050871”,

bc_player_id: “rkedLxwfab”,

// autoplay: false,

// is_has_autoplay_switch: false,

bc_videos: 6130628600001,

is_has_continuous_play: “false”,

adserverurl: adServerUrl,

section: “”,

thumbnail: “https://www.sportsnet.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1704050871_6130608754001_6130628600001-vs-1024×576.jpg”,

direct_url: “https://www.sportsnet.ca/basketball/nba/kyle-lowry-passes-vince-carter-3rd-points-raptors-history/”

});

});

Toronto is already without major rotational reason Marc Gasol and Norman Powell, who are absent indefinitely.