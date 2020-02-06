Raptors’ Ibaka is still finding new gears under the team’s development system

TORONTO – He looked ridiculous, Serge Ibaka came from a limited area next to the Toronto Raptors dressing room and wore everything in black except the gigantic, light bronze-colored, crocheted scarf that he had embroidered around his neck to announce assembled media, “OK, let’s go – I’m done.”

Ibaka would not say who made it. He actually did that. He said he made it. Also that it wasn’t big enough. He still wants to add ‘double’ to his collection. It’s high fashion, you see. He has been in the scarf game for 10 years now. He doesn’t dress, man. He does art.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiIAUeraFJo [/ embed]

And look, art is an expression – the artist, an expressor. And if Ibaka wants to express himself with a modest dress draped off his shoulders or, say, a 15-point, three rebound, two fourth-quarter assistant with a game-winning, hand-in-his-face, complete -the- comeback three that shook the arena, well, the Raptors will take it.

And if Ibaka wants to continue driving this wave, he is busy, not only scoring 23.4 points and five rebounds on average during the five games since Marc Gasol suffered a hamstring injury, but also enabled a number of fair to good goodness attacks and threw dice of the elbows and making fluent, accurate decisions in heavy traffic, well, they will.

“He’s really good – really good,” said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse after the team plundered the vault against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday and won with a point in the last minute against Ibaka. “Much more than just choosing, popping, shooting. Now he rolls, he dips, he drives, he kicks out a bit. That’s – well, it’s okay. It is well.”

It’s pretty amazing what Ibaka does in his 11th NBA season. He has average career heights in points, assists, steals and defensive rebounds. He comes to the free throw line as many times as ever and shoots three times better than ever. His truthful and effective field goals are just a few points of the career heights he set up with the Oklahoma City Thunder almost ten years ago as a 23-year-old.

That’s all while playing the second-shortest minutes per game of every season during a career that began the year in which Barack Obama was sworn in for his first term. It is not easy. At a time when a player of his age and experience should be a finished product, possibly even starting to take off, Ibaka still finds ways to improve.

“I give him all the credit in the world,” Nurse said. “He is really serious about continuing to improve. He knows his role, he understands our violation and how he can fit in. He knew what he had to do to get a little better in our attack and as a teammate. And he has done those things – he did it. “

It is partly a tribute to Nurse and the Raptors coaching staff, and how they not only used Ibaka this season, but since he switched from a nominal power forward to a center mainly about 16 months ago.

It was initially an experiment for the season that was meant to open playtime at the front for the dramatically improving Pascal Siakam and the still developing OG Anunoby, not to mention the occasional run for Kawhi Leonard in smaller setups. But then it became a little more.

“We found that it brought him pretty good matchups,” Nurse said. “He was faster – he is faster. And his pickiness against some of the five paid dividends for him. “

It is also a tribute to the thoughtful Toronto player development system, which we often think only helps young athletes, such as unwritten success stories Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis, but that can have a significant impact on even the 30-year-old first-round choose with almost 800 matches in the competition such as Ibaka.

DeMar DeRozan improved steadily every year with the Raptors. Kyle Lowry went from a sandy but limited malcontent to a six-fold all-star. Bismack Biyombo arrived in Toronto after the Charlotte Hornets refused to qualify him, had the season of his life and brought it into a $ 72 million free-agent contract. It is not only the new ones who have benefited.

Of course none of those players enjoy that success without unconditional commitment to the work needed to improve such margins. That is why it is more than anything else a credit to Ibaka.

When the Raptors practices are opened to the media, it is 100% certain that you will find Ibaka on a side of the court with a Toronto employee, shortly after the official cases are completed. game. Some days there are three hands. Some days it is mail movements. Some days it is the small sweaters that he reliably touches from the edges of the paint. It is something every day.

These are not tiring workouts for your shirt, such as the half-court scrimmages that are played between end-of-roster players at the end of the gym. They are long, focused, technical who have split his game into the best mechanical elements.

“That’s his method,” Nurse said. “I really think he is thinking about it. And I think that while he is there, he is really trying to use the mental side of it, to think about what the footwork will look like at the next representative and what he will do to train the mechanics. I just think that’s the kind of rhythm and the method he uses. “

A focus of recent times was Ibaka’s three-point shot, which he resolutely adjusted between games. He came in on Thursday night after hitting eight of his last 13, but suddenly hit a rut, misses five of the six against the Pacers, one of which was wide open. That was when Nurse came to Ibaka during a time-out and told his center to keep photographing it when he had the chance. The mechanics looked good. He just had to finish it.

“That really gave me a lot of confidence,” Ibaka said. “And after [Lowry] passed me that ball, I said to myself:” I have to shoot that. “Because I work on this shot every day. And then it went inside.”

And then there was the death. Ibaka made a number of precise, tense actions in the fourth quarter when the Pacers started catching him and firing him off pick-and-rolls, looking for a way to slow him down. He found Siakam on the baseline with a cunning little bounce pass at some point. And looked outright Gasol-ian threw another cent at Siakam over his left shoulder from the elbow.

Ibaka actually gives a glimpse into Gasol’s sublime game production to encourage him to further develop that aspect of his game. During his first nine seasons in the competition, Ibaka never had more than one assist per match on average. This season and past – the two that Gasol has spent in Toronto – he is on average nearly one and a half.

You know, art is not just expression. It is also imitation.

“Every time I see [Gasol] playing, I see the way he passes by and I feel that he is always helping our team. So when I step onto the field, I have to make sure that I try to maintain the same atmosphere for our team, “said Ibaka, the lower third of his face almost completely covered in wavy crocheted work. “We can all learn something from something – from someone in this life.”