Raptors host Oladipo, Pacers; to put franchise-high winning streak on paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Raptors won 11 consecutive games twice before: February 26 to March 16, 2018 and January 6-30, 2016. The Toronto Blue Jays have won five times in a row. The longest win of the Maple Leafs is 10 games in 1993. The Argonauts won 10 times in 1997. And the Toronto Wolfpack, the city’s transatlantic rugby team, saw its 23-game win streak end last weekend.

The sizzling piece of the Raptors came despite missing several important players, and the injury misery continues. Marc Gasol worsened his hamstring injury and could be out until after the all-star weekend of NBA. Norm Powell broke a finger last weekend and had a heavy connection during Tuesday’s training.

The only positive update was that Rondae Hollis-Jefferson could return on Wednesday from a sprained ankle.

“We were healthy for three, four games?” Pascal Siakam. “It’s not funny, but it’s like a man, we can’t take a break. It’s hard, but things like that happen, and I think one of the things we’ve been able to do is the next guy to be at a high level play. “

The Raptors can struggle against an Indy team being flown under the radar in the Eastern Conference, just five games behind Toronto.

Two-time all-star Victor Oladipo also returned last week after sitting in a calendar year with a major knee injury he suffered from the Raptors. Oladipo chased Siakam when he fell awkwardly in January 2019.

“It’s great to see him again,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse. “He is a great person, really a great player in this competition, great to see him again, but we have to do our job to get ready for him.”

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry texted Oladipo after his return last week – he scored a three-pointer competition-binding in Indy’s victory over Chicago – and said “welcome back.”

“He’s not in rhythm yet, so that’s good. Hopefully he stays out of rhythm,” Lowry said he was facing Oladipo. “But I’m always happy when someone like that comes back, a good guy, a guy so hard has worked to become who he was. I am honestly happy for him. “

The Raptors face the Pacers in consecutive games, traveling to Indy on Friday one day after Thursday’s NBA trading period.

Raptors President Masai Ujiri was maneuvering around this time last year to pull the trigger of the deal Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright and CJ Miles sent from Gasph to Memphis.

Will there be immediate changes for Toronto?

Nurse, for example, said he believes in the group of players he has now.

“I think there are guys who have definitely raised their own profile, which in turn has raised the profile of our team. I think we’ve also developed a bit of a bank that we can count on, right?” He said. “Some of those guys are not even allowed to play now and we can still count on them when needed.”

“And the other thing I would say is that I trust Masai, Bobby (general manager Bobby Webster) and the front office, when they see a movement that they think would help us, and they make it, we stand there certainly behind we do everything we can to get the best team on the floor and put them in the best positions to succeed. ”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press