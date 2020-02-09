Raptors’ Davis, Thomas appears when the team needs them the most

TORONTO – On the very first attack possession of Toronto Raptors Saturday night, guard Fred VanVleet received an incoming pass from the baseline, quickly crossed the timeline, quickly interrogated the court and found rookie Terence Davis, who used a Serge Ibaka screen to free himself up after around to curl from under the basket with Brooklyn Nets to the right wing.

This freed Davis enough to get up and get his three-pointed glance, but nevertheless signed a foul on the defending Caris LeVert, who followed a step too slowly and could only reach Davis and watch helplessly as the Toronto firing gun swept it contact and drilled the triple with ease.

A game with four points and the game was less than 30 seconds old.

That was how the second start of Davis’s NBA career began.

Replacing the injured Kyle Lowry in the starting line-up Saturday, Davis immediately picked up where he had stayed on Friday when he exploded 11 points against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter, igniting the Raptors at a time when Lowry became forced to exit due to whiplash.

On Saturday, Davis started the game with a four-point game, after which he pushed another three minutes three minutes later and completed the opening frame with nine points and four rebounds (two came from the attacking glass).

It was a great start to a game in which Davis ended with 20 points, eight rebounds and 5-for-8 shooting from a three-point range while the Raptors played their winning series of up to 14 games with a 119-118 win over Brooklyn.

And this was just the last in what has been a strong run for Davis personally.

Including Saturday’s affair, the 22-year-old scores an average of 19.8 points on 60 percent shooting from the field and 60.7 percent from outside during his last four games, which, not coincidentally, again coincided with the Raptors, dealing with Injury.

Overall, Davis has experienced a solid, but also typical rookie season in the sense that it has had its share of ups and downs. But on closer inspection you see a trend that those “ups” normally came during stretching exercises when the Raptors were the most injured.

He broke out during the great Western Conference trip of the Raptors in early November, when Lowry and Serge Ibaka set the tone of the season, as it were, in the same game against the Pelicans of New Orleans.

When Norman Powell and Marc Gasol were bitten by the injury bug at the end of December and the New Year in bleeding, Davis again increased his game level.

And now, in these last four games, again without Powell and Gasol, Davis is increasing his game and looking better than ever.

“Nothing has changed, man. It’s just working and ready for the odds,” said Davis about the hotspeak in four games he’s working on. “When we had the first wave of injuries – this was back on our first west coast trip – there were opportunities. And then I didn’t know if it would come back, but I just wanted to be ready and I would keep doing the work. “

As has often been said this season, the silver edge of the injuries sustained by the Raptors is the increased chance for a player like Davis who would probably not get as much chance to show what he could do to keep the team healthy. However, it is not like mitigating circumstances, the only reason why Davis has been given more opportunities to prove himself – he has both earned the opportunities offered to him and has the advantage that he seems to have it in his DNA to go to the opportunity go when needed.

“I have always been the man who plays and when there is a big moment I am not afraid of it,” said Davis. “Just because of where I come from and the kind of situations I have been in, and the preparation. You just have to prepare for those moments. So it’s just how I think and how I deal with it and trust is built up.”

But although Davis is probably the most visible example, that confidence and fearlessness to step in and influence a game he spoke of can be seen up and down throughout the Raptors roster.

This was best illustrated by the line-up of five men, all Patrick McCaw, Matt Thomas, Oshae Brissett, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Chris Boucher with which Raptors coach Nick Nurse at the end of the first quarter and much of the second quarter rolled in on Saturday.

This was a line-up that this season only played four fleeting minutes earlier in a game. But it emerged and helped the tide turn for Toronto to build a big lead at rest.

“That group was great in the first half, right? They were incredible, “said nurse. “They turned a faint start of the game into an energetic game and they were great.”

The most important player in this Raptors reserve-out was Matt Thomas, who scored 11 of his 15 points in the second quarter, 3-for-3 from deep and 4-for-5 from the field in that series, including an acrobatic rise -oop layup that made the Scotiabank Arena crowd buzz.

“You can’t leave (Thomas), and he’s actually a good cutter,” said VanVleet, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help Toronto win Saturday a point after an 18-point lead. “He’s a good scorer, man, of course, people love him for his three, but he’s really a good scorer. He has a talent to take his chance.”

In the second quarter, the networks tried to control Toronto with a zone. But because Thomas’ shooting ability (and the threat of his shooting ability) had largely failed.

As a result, Thomas played the best game of his short NBA career, but the credit should not only go to a failed net defense plan.

No, just like Davis has been all season long, Thomas was ready when his number was called.

Two unsigned rookies who played a key role in expanding a record-breaking win streak for a defending champion.

Not exactly a new storyline, but still great to think about.

It also speaks to a greater trend that we have seen throughout the season with regard to this Raptors team. On Saturday it was Davis and Thomas who did it. And on Monday and afterwards who knows who else will perform and fulfill the task?

“I think it’s just a testament to how hard everyone on the team works,” Thomas said. “Everyone stays ready. We have a very deep and talented team and everyone is more than capable of coming in and making plays. It also simply shows the chemistry that we have in this team. We are all playing so well together and everyone plays unselfishly and plays the right way. “