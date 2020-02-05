Rapport casts doubt on health claims for gluten-free food

Dive overview:

A research report from Safefood, a consumer interest organization based in Ireland, found that three-quarters of the 67 gluten-free snacks it examined in 2018 contained high levels of fat and 69% increased sugar levels. The calorie levels of the nut products, savory snacks, breakfast cereals, baked goods, and confectionery we studied were about the same as a standard chocolate bar, the group said.

Twenty-three percent of the 2,000 consumers surveyed in Ireland purchased gluten-free foods, the report found, but 92% of them had no gluten-related illness or were not medically diagnosed with celiac disease. Of the respondents, 23% found gluten-free products less fat, 21% believed they had less sugar and 19% thought a gluten-free diet was a healthy way to lose weight.

Catherine Conlon, Safefood’s director for human health and nutrition, said in a release that there is no consistent evidence that a gluten-free diet will improve your health if you are not susceptible to gluten. “We would be concerned that some of these snacks have an unhealthy nutritional profile for everyone, whether or not they have a gluten-related condition,” she said.

This report affects the halo-gluten-free foods that have long been in health, so the results may surprise consumers who have avoided the proteins despite the fact that there are no health issues related to their consumption. Gluten, which helps keep food together, can be found in wheat, rye, barley and triticale, a cross between wheat and rye.

Just like Ireland, American consumers without celiac disease or gluten sensitivity gather in large numbers to buy gluten-free products. According to a 2105 study by The Hartman Group, 35% of American consumers have no real reason for this. Another report published in 2016 by Mayo Clinic Proceedings reported that those who identified as “people without celiac disease avoiding gluten” tripled between 2009 and 2014.

So far, this market is not showing any signs of slowing down. Packaged Facts predicted that US sales of gluten-free products would exceed $ 2 billion in 2019. Research and markets are even more optimistic, predicting that the US gluten-free food market would more than double by around 2025 from around $ 2.7 billion in 2018.

Many of those who choose to go gluten-free without a compelling medical reason say it’s healthier, especially millennials. According to a 2018 article from the Australian Monash University, a gluten-free diet often excludes items that are not known for their health attributes such as cakes, cookies, crackers and beer. Gluten-free also responds to the free trend that includes allergens, artificial colors and flavors, saturated fat, genetic modification and other less desirable ingredients.

It is possible that the results of this Irish study could lead some consumers to return to eating gluten-containing foods that contain less sugar and fat than the gluten-free snack foods that the researchers questioned. Manufacturers of gluten-free foods may be better able to look at what they produce and ask if they should take the trouble to omit gluten.

That said, gluten-free remains a popular buzzword in the food space of consumers. So unless the Safefood study is gaining popularity with shoppers, it is unlikely that purchases of these foods will slow down quickly and food producers have little reason to change what they have recently done with gluten-free foods.

Following the course is further underlined by the premium price associated with gluten-free food. According to a market survey in the US in 2019, gluten-free foods generally cost 83% more than non-gluten-free ones, and gluten-free foods from mass market producers are 39% more. As a result, manufacturers have an incentive to continue to produce gluten-free products, as long as production costs remain reasonable and consumers continue to purchase them.