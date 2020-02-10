Rapper surprises with Lose Yourself 17 years after winning the Oscar

Eminem surprised at the 2020 Oscars with a performance by Lose Yourself. Photo credit: EminemMusic / YouTube

A performance by Eminem Oscars 2020 surprised fans everywhere on Sunday evening, including many of the biggest stars from Hollywood. The rapper took the stage to perform his hit Lose Yourself, which also earned him an Oscar 17 years ago.

The performance initially confused many spectators at home and even some visitors to the award ceremony. However, most people responded positively to the live performance.

What was the performance of Eminem Oscars 2020 for?

Eminem starred in a critically acclaimed 8 Mile film 17 years ago based on his own true life story. He also had several songs on the soundtrack, including the main theme for the film called Lose Yourself.

It was one of the biggest rapper hits when it reached number 1 and stayed there for 12 weeks. Lose Yourself continues to play on many people’s workout playlists, as well as in sports arenas and stadiums.

It also won the 2002 Oscar for Best Original. Lose Yourself defeated other candidates, including Paul Simon’s father and daughter and U2’s “The Hands That Build America”.

The legendary Barbara Streisand announced the win 17 years ago, but Eminem wasn’t there to get the statute. He tweeted the award-winning moment with a title about the latest performance on the Oscars show.

“Look, if you still had a chance … Thanks for having me at TheAcademy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get there. “The rapper wrote his video tweet.

Better late than never! Eminem finally took the stage to perform his soundtrack hit in 2020.

After that, a few short video clips appeared on Twitter and YouTube that show part of the performance of Eminems Oscars.

The Oscars 2020 audience responds to Eminem’s performance

Many of the audience were clearly interested in Eminem’s performance by Lose Yourself. A Twitter clip of the XXL magazine has gone viral and shows stars in the crowd who repeat the familiar texts and nod their heads in time.

The end of this clip obviously shows that director Martin Scorcese was not so enthusiastic. It is possible that he is not a fan or that he was up later than he is used to.

Either way, it’s going to be a viral joke now, as Scorcese may soon be in a loose yourself meme and in GIFs.

These jokes about Scorcese’s priceless response at the Oscars are already spreading.

Whole Oscars are on the verge of training after Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” appearance.

Except for the old man who was obviously sleeping.

Despite Scorcese’s reaction, Eminem received a standing ovation at the end of his song that he had not seen at the Oscars 17 years ago. It seems that Lose Yourself’s performance was not lost, it only took a while for it to hit the stage.

In addition to this film soundtrack hit, the rapper is still enjoying success years later. He has just released the album Music to be Murdered By, which contains a controversial song and video for the mass shoot in Las Vegas in 2017.

The album hit # 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making the rapper the first to top ten consecutive albums.

The 2020 Academy Awards were broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, February 9th.