Rapper DaBaby was stopped by grass after charity toy raffle

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested in North Carolina hours after he gave toys to children and shortly after his concert.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, for minor possession of marijuana and resistance to an officer on Monday night, the media reported.

Kirk told reporters he believes officers illegally searched his car while on stage at Bojangles Arena. According to reports, the video obtained by WCNC-TV shows the rapper detained in the parking lot. He says the officers attack him every time he comes to Charlotte.

"They follow me, stop us for no reason, search our cars," Kirk said.

Police have not yet issued a response to Kirk's claims that he has been targeted by the department, according to WCNC-TV.

Before the concert, Kirk gave 200 toys to disadvantaged children in Charlotte, the media reported.

