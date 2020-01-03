Rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charges in Miami

Loading...

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge Thursday night in Miami after arguing with a music promoter for the payment of a performance, Miami police said in an arrest warrant.

After the police arrested the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, they found an arrest warrant in Texas, also charged with assault. He was admitted to the Miami-Dade jail just before midnight on Thursday and was expected to make his first appearance in court on Friday. He will remain in custody until further notice, Miami-Dade Corrections spokesman Juan Diasgranados said in an email.

Kirk, best known for his single "Suge," was in South Florida for a New Year's Eve performance at a Miami Beach nightclub. Thursday's incident began at the Novotel Miami Brickell, where Kirk was staying, according to the arrest report.

Kirk, 28, approached the music promoter, who said he had reached an agreement with the rapper to perform at Café Iguana, near Pembroke Pines, according to the report. The man told police he gave Kirk $ 30,000, but when the rapper told him, he said he was missing $ 10,000. When Kirk demanded the money, an argument broke out and Kirk hit a man who was with the music promoter.

The promoter told police that he fled to his hotel room for fear of his safety. The man who received a punch told investigators that one of the men with Kirk took his cell phone, a bank card and $ 80 in cash.

Later in the evening, Kirk returned to the hotel and the two victims identified him to the police, who arrested him. The arrest report says that Kirk denied being involved in the incident.

Last week, Kirk was handcuffed and summoned in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, on charges of possession of marijuana and resistance to an officer.

In that case, police said agents working outside the concert hall, Bojangles Arena, noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the van that took Kirk there. Officers say they approached the vehicle and were able to see marijuana at a glance through the windows using their flashlights.

The police statement said that gave them a probable cause for further action. Officers said they waited until after the concert and approached Kirk as he left the place around 11 p.m., but he walked away and refused to talk to them.

He was finally arrested in handcuffs and searched the vehicle.

The officers, who said they found less than half an ounce (14 grams) of marijuana, took him to the sheriff's apartment, but eventually decided to issue him appointments and let him go instead of arresting him.

Later, Kirk told reporters that he believes officers illegally searched his car while on stage.

"They follow me, stop us for no reason, search our cars," Kirk said.

The department said it launched an internal affairs investigation to determine whether officers followed all department procedures.

Before the concert, Kirk had delivered toys to disadvantaged children in Charlotte.

