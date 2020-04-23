Rapper Brit ISIS plans a bomb attack on Britain when he hides his identity behind a corona facemask in Spain, fearful – The Scottish Sun

The most wanted jihadist in Britain, Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary could have planned to bomb Britain when he hid behind a mask of coronavirus in Spain, intelligence experts worried.

The 29-year-old former rapper – who was once photographed in Syria holding a severed head – was smuggled into Spain by ship from Algeria before being kidnapped in a massive police raid earlier this week.

6

Spanish police share videos about the arrests they made on Tuesday Credit: Twitter

6

Spanish police say they arrested the most wanted European terrorist and his two colleagues, Credit: Twitter

The criminal also took advantage of the coronavirus crisis by wearing a face mask every time he left his hiding place, a senior police officer investigating the case told The Times.

A former British military intelligence officer told the Daily Mirror: “But what is of immediate concern is whether Britain knows Bary is on his way to Spain and if not, is he headed to England to continue the Islamic State’s intention to launch an attack?

“It is well known that foreign fighters like this person are advised, when the Daesh region is under attack, that they should return to their homeland and plan any attack.”

ISIS rapper

Sources also revealed the crooked fanatic was disguised as undocumented migrants and had traveled to the city of Almeria, Southeast Spain, by motorized ship from North Africa.

The former intelligence officer told the Daily Mirror: “There is a possibility he will not be extradited back to England if his citizenship has been revoked once he leaves.

Bary was only in Spain for “a few days” according to sources, along with his two henchmen and three acting as if trying to avoid police surveillance. They rented a small apartment and were arrested by armed police at 3 am while they were sleeping.

Spanish police have celebrated this famous arrest as ending the hunt for “one of the most wanted foreign terrorist fighters in Europe.”

In the attack on Monday, Bary was seen being taken out of his apartment in downtown Almeria – along with two other men – with a jacket over his head.

Bary was born in Egypt but moved to England when he was six years after his father was released from prison and applied for political asylum with his wife and family.

Before leaving for Syria in 2013 he managed to make a name for himself as a rapper and played on Radio 1.

WISHLIST

Mum shares easy ‘KFC’ chicken recipes and people don’t believe how good they look

JUST WHY

Disney has shared the official recipe for this frozen dessert – and it’s very easy

Ready Fer

Ferrari boss Binotto said the team would be ‘flexible’ to help F1 get back on track

Money aid

Locked advice for people with dementia and families with financial worries

PLUS & DISCOVERED

Prospective mothers demanded his sister change the name of her adopted child

BEL TOLL

Khabib vs Ferguson gives new hope because Belarus offers to host UFC 249 as ‘plan B’

GREAT GATECRASH

Samia Longchambon from Coronation Street shared Alan Halsall’s epic photo

WILD CLAIM

Wilder can defeat Fury ‘easily’ in trilogy battles if given the chance, Foreman said

TIME

Bloke makes fake McDonald’s at home & people think it’s good for kids

SOFA SO GOOD

Mum ‘almost cried’ when the children scribbled on her couch but £ 2.99 asked for a new one

The cellphone and computer found in the flat he shared with two minions are being analyzed by the police.

Yesterday he refused to answer questions from state prosecutors or investigating judges during closed hearings in Madrid.

A source at Audiencia Nacional, who is investigating terrorism cases, said: “Judge Maria Tardon today agreed to return to the custody of three people who were arrested in Almeria in an operation against Islamic terrorism.”

6

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary walked out of his £ 1 million family home in Maida Vale to join militant groups

6

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary posted a picture on Twitter about him holding his head. The account has been suspended

6

Adel Abdul Bary is his father who claimed to have killed more than 200 people in a series of Islamic bombings in Africa. Credit: PA: Press Association

6

The rapper left his Maida Vale in west London to join the Isis fighters in Syria Credit: Times Newspapers Ltd