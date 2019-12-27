Rapper Blueface faces backlash after throwing money at people in Los Angeles & # 39; Skid Row – National

Loading...

Rapper Blueface got a backlash after posting a video of him standing on a black SUV and throwing money into a crowd on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old rapper posted the video on Tuesday on his Instagram page entitled "The season of giving".

In the video, the Thotiana rapper is seen in Skid Row, a notoriously poverty-stricken neighborhood of Los Angeles, on top of the vehicle.

Many people used social media to respond to the video and described Blueface's actions as "dehumanizing" and "disrespectful".

I was homeless before.

This is not disrespectful.

Here was NULL good intentions. #blueface treats these people like animals when he was able to donate to the 3 animal shelters that are within 3 blocks of this location to help more people and enable them to maintain their dignity

– Sean Cory Cooper (@SeanCoryCooper) December 24, 2019

Impressive. Blueface stood on a car and threw money into a lot of poor people. This is not "the spirit of giving". This is a contempt for the poor mixed with narcissism. Even if his intentions were good, that's not okay. Hopefully he has someone to advise him. pic.twitter.com/N4QIwZ06HO

– Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill), December 24, 2019

There's a terrible video (I'm not going to post it) that shows the rapper Blueface standing on a car and throwing $ at home and underserved staff. Some may think this is a "baller shit". Many will think he is "giving back". What he does is demoralize and humiliate people who deserve better

– @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) December 24, 2019

This is one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen in my life. Blueface and everyone who supports him should be ashamed. https://t.co/8AXvpPDpEF

– Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) December 24, 2019

It is disgusting and de-humanizing. Stop making glasses out of other people's difficult situations.

Capitalism is a system that allows Blueface to have all this money while people are homeless. Another reason to destroy this shit. https://t.co/5eYK4HCFDu

– michael ☭ Ⓥ 🇮🇹🇵🇷 (@ReadAndAct_) December 24, 2019

I guess I gave the homeless money in the wrong way. I just give it to them quietly instead of letting them crawl around like a dog. I also don't record it and post it on social media to further humiliate it as I feed my bloated ego. Thank you very much Blueface! https://t.co/eAv5b6mcPZ

– Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA), December 24, 2019

"At least he's doing something, you don't even give it to the homeless."

BlueFace is worth $ 4 million. He can do a show and get that $ 50,000 back. It rains on desperate, exploited and underserved people. If you respect someone, give them money. https://t.co/08r0d3Fi3R

– Kerry Sprunger (@NeWWave_Female) December 24, 2019

Some people said it was a "good gesture" but "bad delivery".

Good gesture with bad delivery. https://t.co/D5pw300y2e

– Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) December 24, 2019

#Blueface, your heart may have been in the right place and your privilege created blind spots for you, but you cannot help people by humiliating them. The little money they scraped off the floor is not enough to help. There were more effective ways to help. https://t.co/mWbEGE6UOp

– Ari Hall (@adarayaffa) December 24, 2019

If someone has direct access to rapper #Blueface, ask them to contact me:

I organized a cleanup in Los Angeles, where we picked up 50 tons of garbage in a homeless camp.

Let's work together and do something good for LA. pic.twitter.com/6cq1pfMZiZ

– #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 24, 2019

DJ Akademiks called Blueface "one of the most generous rappers in the game" and said he "humblely donates $ 50,000 to the less fortunate".

They say a lot about BlueFACE, but they never mention that he's one of the most generous rappers in the game. Here he modestly donates $ 50,000 to the less fortunate! THANKS BLUEFACE pic.twitter.com/p15qYy0ntP

– DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 24, 2019

Comedian Tiffany Haddish defended Blueface's actions, saying that he continues a "tradition" in Los Angeles.

"It's like tradition. It's not uncommon. In my experience, it's actually traditional. I've seen it so many times," Haddish told TMZ. "The people who say it is dehumanizing and humiliating have obviously not lived in the hood.

"I'm from South Central Los Angeles. I've been around a lot of gang bangers, drug dealers and the like, and they often spend money, sometimes turkeys, toys – things like that," she added.

"I've known a lot of men with money who are connected (gangs) to jump on their best vehicle and let it rain," continued Haddish.

"Are you saying that it's humiliating when the men are in the club throwing money and the women have to pick up the money off the floor without clothes?" Asked Haddish.

"If he throws out hundreds, he may be able to get someone a room for the night so he doesn't have to be in the cold. You don't know what blessing that might have helped someone," said the Girls Trip- Star.

Blueface has not yet commented on the backlash.

