Rapid shifts: why ‘dominant’ Hyman scores at the pace of a star

A quick mix of the things we’ve collected from the week of hockey, serious and less, and four lines of deep rolling. Someone owed someone a column.

1. When Zach Hyman awoke from the ACL operation last summer and stared at half a year of heavy recovery, goals were certainly not the goal.

“You try not to think about that. You try to live in the moment on the day. That is very important mentally. When I was injured, I knew it would take six months. You can’t think about what it will enjoy when you come back to play. You can only think about getting ready. Do what you have to do that day, “Hyman explained Friday after training.

“I didn’t think about production. I just wanted to come back and become a hockey player again.”

Turns out that Hyman – he who earns less than a quarter what his linemates earn – is now a hockey player who produces with an incredible clip.

Hyman usually has the power of Auston Matthews and the magic of Mitch Marner, has 21 points in his past 22 games and this season fills the net with an astounding speed of 0.44 goals per game. That is the 24th most productive pace in the entire competition (at least 10 games), behind only snipers Matthews and William Nylander on the Leafs and for lamp lighters such as Brad Marchand, Elias Pettersson, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Not only had the 14-goal winger’s 14-goal project for a 36-goal campaign not prevented him from playing all 82, but at the age of 27, Hyman should increase his goals and total points for the fourth consecutive year.

Not too shabby for a man who used to be playfully reprimanded for filling up his numbers with empty-netters (hey, coaches trust him when the game is on the line) and can end up in a box like a penalty killer and puck-retrieval artist .

“He has a specific type of game, likes to check. He is extremely good at it, “says Matthews.” But I think he’s more attached to the puck now. “

Yes, that is a consequence of the possession-first vision of the Sheldon Keefe. Absolutely, that is the result of jumping off the boards with two all-star playmakers. But it is also a product of Hyman’s wish to throw more tools in his box.

There is a reason why Hyman is the one who hit neither Mike Babcock nor Keefe from the top six of the Leafs for a noticeable part.

“Something that is important, you have to keep who you are. So I try to stay hard on the front check, before the net, and do all those little things, “says Hyman. “But then you want to expand your game. So now that we have the puck in the O zone, I want to make a play and create space for myself.

“I’m much more patient now and have more faith in the puck than two years ago.”

Hyman’s work is bearing fruit in smashed rebounds, beautiful assists and flying tips.

The results can be surprising to some. Not against Keefe.

“I just expect first-class work ethics and competitiveness, and he has really worked on his skills and confidence with the puck,” Keefe says.

“He is a dominant player for us in all facets.”

2. Patrick Kane sounded a little less than enthusiastic when he heard of the NHL’s plan to introduce an “international flavor” to the 2021 All-Star Game in Sunrise.

“I don’t think anything really means as much as the Olympics, to be honest,” said Kane.

As the most established American player and a loyal superstar who throws himself into these weekends and has yet to start – 2020 marked his ninth, more than any other present player – Kane’s voice carries weight.

It was interesting to hear Kane Gary Bettman’s usual pooh-poohing of participating in the 2022 Winter Games – it’s “extremely disruptive for the season,” the Commissioner repeated – with a pinch of salt.

“Sometimes they portray that view of the Olympics, and then there is always room to sort it out. So we’ll see what happens here,” Kane said. “It is clear that it is close to that date where you probably have to decide whether we are going or not.”

Kane was part of the American team that attracted attention in Sochi 2014 with that epic T.J. Oshie-led shootout against Russia. He considered American hockey as an opportunity to get gold in China with elite talent such as Jack Eichel and Matthews.

“I think we can put together a pretty good American team,” said Kane. “It would be nice to play with some of those guys, especially after getting to know some of them over the past few years.”

3. ICYMI, the Professional Hockey Writers Association, published its list of Midseason Awards winners at the end of last week.

Although the Midseason Awards come and go with little fanfare, no real hardware and no gala (low carbon footprint!), They give fans an indication of where the writers are leaning.

Unlike our latest NHL Awards ballots, our individual choices are not revealed, but for the sake of disclosure and trading, you can find mine below with a brief comment.

Hart Trophy: Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Jack Eichel

Feels like an abnormal number of Hart-caliber campaigns being conducted by players in non-play-off teams: Eichel, Kane, Roman Josi and Artemi Panarin. Can Leon Draisaitl harm McDavid’s chances? Could Brad Marchand get the David Pastrnak vote?

Norris Trophy: John Carlson, Roman Josi, Dougie Hamilton

Hamilton’s injury and Josi’s belonging to a non-play-off team will harm their chances and help Alex Pietrangelo and Victor Hedman’s shot of finalists.

Calder Trophy: Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, Ilya Samsonov

Makar and Hughes are an easy one-two. I’d place Dominik Kubalik from Chicago over Victor Olofsson based on goals, but voters overlooked Samsonov’s incredible performance between the pipes (15 wins, .927 saving percentage).

Lady Byng Trophy: Nathan MacKinnon, Mitchell Marner, Cale Makar

MacKinnon has 72 points and only four minor penalties.

Selke Trophy: Brad Marchand, Bryan Rust, Mark Stone

Centers almost always win this trophy, so I tried to recognize three beautiful two-way performances of wingers. We don’t talk enough about Rust’s work.

Vezina trophy: Connor Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tristan Jarry

The writers do not actually vote on this at the end of the year, but Vasilevskiy seems to be clawed by Hellebuyck and could very well repeat it.

Jack Adams Award: Mike Sullivan, Craig Berube, John Tortorella

Pals Sullivan and Tortorella have sustained injuries and rosters destroyed by free bodies, while Berube has the antidote for the Stanley Cup hangover.

GM of the Year Award: Jim Rutherford, Jim Nill, Brad Treliving

Has Rutherford both acquired and broken ties with Phil Kessel at the perfect time?

Rod Langway Award: John Carlson, Ryan Graves, Jaccob Slavin

Carlson’s video game figures disguise his excellence in the home zone. Graves quietly leads the NHL with a plus-34 plus / minus and doesn’t get stuck with power-play time.

Comeback Player of the Year Award: William Nylander, Shea Weber, Jake Allen

Nylander has more than tripled its total target output of 2018-19. Weber returned to the Norris interview form. And because you are so focused on Bieber versus Binnington, you have not noticed that Allen has switched from a worst career percentage to a best career (.926).

There are 43 NHL attackers that have a higher annual cap hit than William Nylander.

Currently, only ten players in the entire NHL have more 5v5 points and only six players have more 5v5 goals than he.

– Nick DeSouza (@NickDeSouza_) January 30, 2020

4. I appreciated Marner’s honest reaction when I asked him how the intensity of a 3-in-3 team in an all-star game relates to that of a 3-in-3 extension in the regular season.

“Not even close,” Marner replied. “It’s one of those things that you don’t really know how hard you have to be in these games, but it was fun.”

Even the root of a $ 1 million prize and the removal of the physical element of a 5-to-5 game cannot persuade millionaires to go all out in a contact exhibition.

“It’s a balancing act,” says Chris Kreider. “Boys don’t want to go too fast, but boys definitely want to win.”

As is the case with the Pro Bowl, I see no way to force the intensity. Perhaps the money should then be automatically donated to the charities of the participants.

And because the Skills Competition has repressed the game as heavily as the center of the weekend, they might change evening and Skills will get the prime-time platform of Saturday.

5. While the jubilant Pacific Division celebrated its 3-in-3 All-Star Game victory, Tomas Hertl – a strong candidate for the happiest all-star – stated that he threw a portion of his prize money on the board for San Jose to win the first game to win back.

Indeed, Hertl scored and became serenade by his brand new personal target song, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song. The sharks doubled the Ducks 4-2 Monday, but the Hertl season ended when he tore his ACL and MCL:

A few days before the injury, Hertl gave a passionate speech about the sad condition of the sharks and his desire to get things back on track.

“I know I am one of the key players in the team, and that is why this year made me angry. Because I or the whole team is not like last year. I think everyone can do better,” said Hertl.

“I’ll be better in the next 30 games. I will be one of the leaders holding the team. No matter, offensive, defensive, I know I can do it. “

Hertl said, “Everyone started cheating” for insult and called for improved teamwork. He considered the firing of Peter DeBoer as a warning.

“He gave me the greatest opportunity in my life. I am really grateful, “Hertl continued. “It was hard when we found out that he is not our coach, because coach is like family.

“We know what the next step is. We become it as players. “

6. A popular Calder choice that enters the season, as most are number 1 – overall trotter, Jack Hughes is out of the top 10 in rookie goals and rookie points, behind four defenders and a man (Ilya Mikheyev) who has been over a sidecar has a month.

MacKinnon is one of the few people in the world who can relate to what Hughes is going through. Although MacKinnon exploded at the age of 18, with a 63-point freshman campaign, the first overall choice of 2013 would not even sniff that production level for its next three seasons.

Now he is undoubtedly one of the superstars in the sport.

MacKinnon trained with the Hughes brothers under Andy O’Brien during the summer in Halifax. He is a bit surprised. Jack has only six goals and 17 points, but knows that the teenager’s explosion is only a matter of time.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s tough. I also had a few difficult years in my first few years. Jack is very young. He will grow and get stronger,” MacKinnon says. “He’s too good not to break out.”

Hughes, of course, personally records his overwhelming static line.

“I do. That is clearly my game, right? I have to get points. I think that where my game is located, the points are not translated. I create a lot, play very well, so of course I want more points, but there there is still a lot of season left, “says Hughes.

“I realize that I’m going to have a very long career in this competition and that I’m going to be a great player. I’m happy to be in the NHL now. I mean, I’m living up to my dream.”

P.K. Subban says, just as tumultuous as the winter has been in New Jersey, Hughes has done well and done everything he was asked to do.

“If you are an elite player, you only concentrate on an elite player,” Subban says. “You have such a player who will develop into a superstar. I mean, there’s no doubt about that.

“People who know hockey know it.”

Hughes is a minus 13. The only rookie with a worse grade in that category? Nr. 2 overall, Kaapo Kakko, at min-17.

“Especially in today’s NHL you have to play good teams and play with good players to get good points,” defends Subban.

“There are many great players in this team, but they are young and still developing. I don’t think Jack should worry about his numbers. His numbers will come.”

7. Kakko flew back to Finland during the bye bye week of the Rangers, a healthy break for a new rookie with great expectations and low totals (7-9-16).

Recently David Quinn tried to shock the child on the top line, and the coach dampened expectations, but reminds us that he is a teenager who has never played such a season on such a small course.

“He has had a good year. He has had a number of ups and downs, like most 18-year-olds. The challenges of playing the National Hockey League in your first year, no matter how talented you are, there is a learning curve for all 18-year-olds, and he will certainly go through that, “explains Quinn.

“He wants to be great. He is very hard on himself. I think this is part of the problem. When he struggles, his expectations are very high, and he is hard on himself. But he is a talented player … and he can handle pressure well. “

NYR has the best and worst 5v5 impact players of the NHL. pic.twitter.com/iBOT1Ue81Y

– Sean Tierney (@ChartingHockey) January 29, 2020

8. Say what you want about Trevor Linden’s presidency and the delayed rebuilding in Vancouver, but the Canucks have treated the greatest class to the last days of the Sedins.

They treated their legends well.

Let’s hope we can say the same about the New York Rangers and Henrik Lundqvist, one of the greatest goalkeepers of our time.

A healthy king was reduced to a measly two starting in January (both losing) while the reconstruction club tries to figure out (shop window?) Exactly what it has in Igor Sheshterkin and Alexandar Georgiev.

Lundqvist has not suffered the humiliation of the healthy scratch, but a fierce competitor like him cannot appreciate wearing the ballcap every night.

If GM Jeff Gorton ultimately sets Georgiev’s trading price too high and tries to juggle all three netminders until 2020-21, he risks a less than distinguished exit for Lundqvist.

“Hank is a future Hall of Fame goalkeeper, so it’s a different situation,” says Kreider, a long-lasting career. “But I mean, we have three incredibly capable keepers.

“Since I have been here, I don’t think we (three keepers have worn), but in my experience competition isn’t the worst.”

Lundqvist may no longer earn the number 1 starter of the club, but his savings (.907) are respectable, his body is ready and his hunger is intact.

He deserves better than this.

9. Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton supervised Leafs rookie Pierre Engvall with the Swedish Mora IK for two seasons (2015-17) before the big attacker made the leap to North America.

“You saw the raw talent he had: great skater, size, skill. He was still used to being able to skate the puck along the length of the ice whenever he wanted. He was just as good in terms of his physical qualities, ”Colliton recalls the year Engvall scored 21 goals in 50 matches.

“He just waited for shift, rested until he got the puck and then went all the way in the ice and tried to score. You could see the talent. I really enjoyed working with him because he was very coachable, wanted better took the feedback.

“He had fire when you also gave him the feedback, which is nice. And he has made major improvements over the past two years. It was nice to work with him. “

10. NFLer-turned actor Terry Crews gave a great interview to Marc Maron this week.

Regarding the recovery from injuries, Crews said, although the temptation is to stop exercising if you are injured, not. Just work on another part of your body that doesn’t hurt.

“Don’t do that, but do something else,” Crews advised. “It’s a trick.”

I thought of Mikheev, with whom I recently had a chat. His wrist is still fully monitored after the operation, but in his best English he explained all the other work he is doing to keep the rest of his body in top condition with the hope of returning for play-offs.

The poor man’s parents flew from Russia to Toronto to see him play. Instead, they had to settle for watching how he returned from training and treatments. Yet the spirits of the rookie are remarkably high.

“I don’t think you will find a man here who can say enough good things about him. He has been incredible to us this year, this whole transition comes from Russia and does not speak good English. I mean, he is so good with us Matthews said, “So you get really sad to see something very good happening.”

“We all think clearly of him and we hope for a very soon recovery.”

11. It feels like you are always a Blue once you are a Blue.

Wayne Gretzky played only 18 games in St. Louis, but he came back to participate in the Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend. Chris Pronger works for the Panthers but luckily wore his former blue hat in Enterprise Center.

Oshie was welcomed with a raw applause.

And Patrick Maroon, now a Lightning Forward (and not an all-star), saw his son Anthony help gather signatures and meet some of the stars last weekend.

Then there is this: Blues GM Doug Armstrong, who once traded Ben Bishop outside the city, threw to the competition to invite the Stars goalkeeper to the All-Star Game. A young bishop has sharpened his skills with the St. Louis Junior Blues and would probably have taken the chance.

How a club treats its alumni says a lot about its culture.

24.

pic.twitter.com/ProId7TgsJ

– LA Kings (@LAKings) January 30, 2020