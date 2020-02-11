Rapid absorption of arctic air for one of the coldest winter periods

Ready or not? We have one of the coldest air blasts on the way to the end of the week all season.

Wednesday night and Thursday, not only will snow accumulate, an arctic front will also permeate the region.

That will open the door to a quick dash of truly arctic air late Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. It will be short-lived, but it will also be quite brutal.

The absolute worst of the bitterly cold air will remain in our West and Northwest over parts of the Upper Midwest. Wind cooling from -20 ° to -40 ° can be expected here.

It won’t be for Michiana quite so bad.

But Friday morning and Friday evening it will be bitter and even dangerously cold for several hours.

That is when we have the highest chance of seeing chills below zero.

From late Thursday evening until Friday morning, the wind cold falls to or below zero in most regions.

Friday as a whole will be bitterly cold, but wind chill should rise above zero during the day before falling below zero on Friday evening and at night.

It will all depend on the lake effect of snow and clouds. If you live in a place with a clear sky either Thursday or Friday evening, you should expect the wind chill to drop to -5 ° to -15 °. If your sky stays on the cloudy side, your wind chill may stay closer to 0 ° to -5 °.

Regardless, it will be one of the coldest 48-hour periods all winter. And combined with the many inches of snow that we expect, the cold will create dangerous conditions by the end of this week through the weekend.