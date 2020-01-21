Raonic wins, Auger-Aliassime loses in first round of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – The Canadian Milos Raonic won his first game since October on Tuesday and ended a suspended opening round at the Australian Open.

The 32nd placed Raonic defeated the Italian lucky loser Lorenzo Giustino 6-2, 6-1, 6-3.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., Was one game away from winning the game on Monday when rain blotted out the game for the rest of the day.

“To start that way, especially since I haven’t played many games, play a fairly clean game and of course to come back today and be efficient, all those things are positive, something I can build on,” Raonic said .

Meanwhile, number 20 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was expelled from Montreal in his Australian Open debut by the Latvian qualification Ernests Gulbis, who won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

29-year-old Raonic was sidelined for much of the second half of last year due to various injuries, thereby damaging his rankings (which was number 3 of the best career in 2016), but says he is doing well feels in Melbourne.

“I was able to train for six or seven consecutive weeks without obstacles, no setbacks. I was grateful for that,” Raonic said. “I came out and could play in Doha and train for Doha, here without training.

“It has been happy so far.”

Raonic then plays No. 36 Cristian Garin from Chile. Garin toppled and No. 82 Stefano Travaglia of Italy 6-4. 6-3, 6-4.

Giustino, 150th in the world, made his debut in Grand Slam. He boarded after Radu Albot from Moldova dropped out due to an injury.

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam Raonic that has not been missed at least once since becoming a professional. He has reached the quarterfinals three times, including last year, and the semifinals once.

Raonic is Canada’s first player to advance this year. The Canadian CEO Denis Shapovalov, the number 13 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., Was disrupted on Sunday by Marton Fucsovics in Hungary.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil will be the last Canadian man to play his first round match when he meets Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic.

And Leylah Annie Fernandez, the only Canadian in the women’s singles draw, is scheduled to compete with American Lauren Davis in a first round bout.

The 17-year-old from Laval, Que., Won three games last week to qualify for her first Grand Slam.

Top Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the reigning US Open champion, withdrew from the Australian Open due to a knee injury.