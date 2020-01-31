Ransomware affects TV & radio news monitoring service TVEyes

A ransomware infection has overturned TVEyes, a company that manages a popular platform for monitoring TV and radio news broadcasts, widely used by editors and PR agencies around the world.

TVEyes CEO David Ives told ZDNet that the ransomware attack took place after midnight on Thursday, January 30.

The ransomware affected core server & engineering workstations within the TVEyes network, mainly in the US, but also some systems abroad.

Ives told ZDNet that they have not yet identified the ransomware strain that infected the corporate network, but they have already begun recovery efforts.

The CEO of TVEyes says he does not intend to pay the ransom demand and is currently recovering from backups and rebuilding the affected infrastructure.

In the meantime, the company’s most important product, the TVEyes Media Monitoring Suite (MMS), has failed in the last two days, sources at different PR agencies have told ZDNet.

The TVEyes platform tracks TV and radio broadcasts from the US (national and all 210 smaller markets) and major international media. MMS allows users in previous broadcasts to search for keywords and set up email notifications for new events.

It is a valuable tool for many reporters, PR staff and political campaigns.

Ives said there is no ETA for when the TVEyes platform will restore the service, but they are working to restart the service as soon as possible.

“These types of external service providers are key targets for ransomware attackers who know that the services are uniquely vulnerable, since they have customers and customers who trust them and trust them with their data,” said Paul Martini, CEO of cloud security company iboss, ZDNet said.

“Such a service is not only about preventing access to the platform, but also about what kind of customer data has been compromised during the attack,” Martini added, following the fears of some PR agents who Informed ZDNet. the malfunction.

Many platform users are now worried that their personal and financial information might have been stolen by hackers before they encrypt their files.

The core server and engineering workstations of TVEyes were the target of a ransomware attack and caused a malfunction.

We are rebuilding the system and expect to have TVEyes online again soon, but have no exact ETA. We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

– TVEyes Inc (@TVEyesInc) January 31, 2020