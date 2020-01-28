Ranking Broncos unlimited free agents: what is a top priority?

Tyreek Hill’s touchdown asked above Chris Harris. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff, US TODAY Sports

The off-season 2020 season is meant to be the most enjoyable summer for Broncos fans since 2014, if not before.

The team has more concept choices than they could realistically use, more headroom than they could realistically spend, and the quarterback situation is no longer moving.

However, before the free office and the concept are opened, the Broncos must ensure that they lock some of their major contributors from 2019 onwards. With that in mind, here are the eight most important unlimited free agents from Denver:

1. Justin Simmons

This is a no-brainer. Justin Simmons appeared in 2019 as one of, if not the best protection of the competition.

Simmons was taken out of the Pro Bowl, but was safely called a second team All-Pro and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the best defensive back and the fourth best defender in general.

Vic Fangio and the Broncos absolutely don’t let Simmons run, which makes the worst scenario for Denver using the franchise tag on him.

2. Shelby Harris

The Broncos would be fools to give priority to all their other free agents over Simmons and Shelby Harris. Harris has emerged as an elite domestic defensive linemen that pushes the bag with invaluable inner pressure and can also stop the run.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, it appears to be a distance shot that Harris will return in 2020, given his newly acquired agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and the salary he could get on the open market.

3. Connor McGovern

Everyone in the state of Colorado must be aware that the attack line is the most urgent need of the Broncos.

The first step to fix that gap in the roster is to keep Connor McGovern. He does nothing that will surprise you, but he is a stable, reliable attacking lineman and they are as rare as gold in today’s NFL.

The Broncos must already add at least one starting watch and starting gear to a free desk – which will not be easy – it would not make sense to add a center to that shopping list if you already have one.

4. Chris Harris Jr.

Some might mock the low ranking of Chris Harris Jr. on this list, but if the Broncos just had an average depth in the secondary, he would not even notice that he was ranked so high.

During the last eight weeks of the season Harris Jr. achieved a general grade of 60 (defined as average by PFF) or better only four times, earned a coverage ratio of 60 or better only three times, and on average a general grade of 59.6.

In other words, he is an outdated cornerback and plays below average, which is about to demand a salary that makes him one of the 10-15 best paid cornerbacks in the league.

No, thank you.

5. Derek Wolfe

Derek Wolfe is the most difficult of all Broncos on this list.

He is heading for a career year and the Broncos are in danger of losing many of their defensive lines, but he has had injury problems, is on the wrong side of 30 and Shelby Harris is a younger, better player.

If the Broncos Harris lose, as expected, Wolfe will immediately raise this ranking because losing both starters at the defensive end would be costly.

6. Will parks

Will Parks has been a valuable chess piece for Denver’s second and even more valuable dressing room presence since he entered the competition in 2016.

The relationship he has with Simmons is special and seems to encourage each of them to play better. Parks can eventually take over the starting safety work against Simmons, but with Kareem Jackson’s game this season that day seems far away.

That is a problem if Parks are too expensive to be a backup.

7. Jeremiah Attaochu

It hurts me not to place Jeremiah Attaochu higher on this list, but given the Broncos other free agents and their lack of depth in those positions, he cannot be higher than seven.

Attaochu started the last five games of the season and made 3.5 bags and five quarterback hits at that time, as he finally achieved his design status in the second round.

Attaochu is not an urgent need for the Broncos, however, as Bradley Chubb and Von Miller remain the starters next season and Justin Hollins and Malik Reed Denver offer a solid stable of edge rushers.

8. Adam Gotsis

Since Simmons is a no-brainer at the top of this list, Adam Gotsis is a no-brainer at the bottom.

Gotsis sat down after the loss of Broncos in week 4 for the Jaguars and the defense improved immediately. Gotsis was then a healthy scratch for seven of the remaining 12 games and in the five games that he was active, he only played 122 snaps and never started.