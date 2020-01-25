Ranked: Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Hits & Misses Of The Decade

With the Critics’ Choice Awards around the corner, we thought we would look back on all the looks of the past red carpet of the decade. From the stunning feathered look of Kim Kardashian to the polka-dotted dress by Olivia Munn, follow us as we rank all the red carpet hits and misses of Critics ’of the past decade:

Do you want to deliver exclusive famous fashion content directly to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest fashion news about celebrities, photos of the red carpet, face-offs and more!

20. Miss: Emily Blunt – 2010

Emily Blunt got out at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2010 in a slim silver dress with scallop on the skirt. Although we love the shape of this dress, the midi length made it a bit too casual for an elegant award ceremony, especially in combination with these black cage heels.

2

19. Hit: Diane Kruger – 2010

Diane Kruger blinded the 2010 Critics ’Choice Awards where she opted for a satin slip. We love this pale lilac color against her skin color and the pure details along the dress have added something unexpected.

3

18. Miss: Eva Mendes – 2011

Eva Mendes missed the target with her gaze at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2011. The oversized bow on her shoulder overpowered the dress and detracted from the beautiful lace and the pure layers.

4

17. Hit: Kim Kardashian – 2011

Kim Kardashian was a total bomb at the Critics ’Choice Awards 2011, where she opted for a silky rust-colored dress. We love the feathered mermaid shape of this dress that felt super glamorous and dramatic.

5

18. Miss: Charlize Theron – 2012

Charlize Theron missed the target with this black dress she wore for the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2012. The drop-style waist is a difficult shape to pull off and we don’t think it worked well with this ruffled skirt.

6

17. Hit: Elizabeth Olsen – 2012

Elizabeth Olsen looked beautiful in this yellow printed dress that she wore for the 2012 Critics’ Choice Awards. We love all the beautiful beads and embellishments that go with this look and that work perfectly with a mini dress length because it is so complicated.

7

16. Miss: Elle Fanning – 2013

Elle Fanning missed the target with this ivory floral look she wore at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2013. Although the print was pretty and feminine, the dress had no shape that wasn’t the flattering.

8

15. Hit: Emmy Rossum – 2013

Emmy Rossum blinded the 2013 Critics ’Choice Awards, opting for a sparkling navy dress with a cinched waist and transparent neckline. We love the combination of navy blue and glitter, which is always a show stop.

9

14. Miss: Emma Thompson – 2014

Emma Thompson missed the target with her gaze at the 2014 Critics’ Choice Awards. Although we love this vibrant red hue on her, the embellished coat she has placed on top of the coat has certainly detracted from the look and was an unnecessary detail.

10

13. Hit: Amy Adams – 2014

Amy Adams stole the show during the 2014 Critics’ Choice Awards where she rocked this slender magenta dress up and down. We love the elegant off-shoulder neckline and the elegant black belt on this dress that really brings the look together.

11

12. Miss: Marion Cotillard – 2015

Marion Cotillard missed the target with her look for the 2015 Critics’ Choice Awards. This fresh white tone looks absolutely elegant, but the shape of this dress was quite flattering with the drop-style waist and bulging skirt.

12

11. Hit: Jennifer Aniston – 2015

Jennifer Aniston turned heads at the 2015 Critics ’Choice Awards, where she got off in this deep burgundy suit. We love the deep neckline and perfectly tailored shape of this set.

13

10. Miss: Kate Beckinsale – 2016

Kate Beckinsale missed the target with her look for the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards! Although we love the chic color combination of black and gold, this look had many other details that seemed exaggerated to the puffed sleeves and the voluminous tulle skirt.

14

9. Hit: Rachel McAdams – 2016

Rachel McAdams looked so elegant at the 2016 Critics ’Choice Awards, where she walked the red carpet with this wine-colored dress. The slender shape, intricate beads and minimal straps worked beautifully together.

15

8. Miss: Margot Robbie – 2018

The appearance of Margot Robbie from the 2018 Critics ’Choice awards was quite questionable! We are all there for combining prints and textures, but the stripes and the colorful jeweled belt simply clashed instead of looking like strategic matching. Fortunately Robbie had a prize in hand and she seemed happier than ever, so her clothing choice didn’t seem to matter much!

16

7. Hit: Rachel Brosnahan – 2018

Rachel Brosnahan rocked a beautiful powder pink Zuhair Murad dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2019! “I have never worn pink. I feel like a princess, “Rachel said about the romantic dress. The intricate bead designs and subtle sparkle of this look certainly made the star stand out on the red carpet.

17

6. Miss: Kate Bosworth – 2018

Kate Bosworth is a typical red carpet all-star, but her appearance at the 2018 Critics ’Choice Awards was definitely not one of her best! The lace garment had wavy hip details that were layered, swollen, and generally quite awkward.

18

5. Hit: Gal Gadot – 2018

Gal Gadot was the star of the show at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards! We love that her silver dress had unique black tassel details along the waist that was subtle yet an extra detail for visual interest. The deep neckline was revealing and yet completely stylish, especially in combination with its slender locks and crimson pout.

19

4. Miss: Maggie Gyllenhaal – 2019

We were pretty surprised when we saw Maggie Gyllenhaal’s favorite dress at the 2019 Critics ’Choice Awards. The silky Prada dress was a bizarre shade of light greenish yellow and the details of the sleeve left many fashion critics quite surprised.

20

3. Hit: Constance Wu – 2019

Constance Wu stole the show at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards in this striking champagne number from Rodarte. The hand-rolled sequin dress fits her like a glove and the unique ruffles along the sleeve were a beautiful unexpected detail.

21

2. Miss: Olivia Munn – 2019

Olivia Munn had a very questionable spot during the 2019 Critics ’Choice Awards. The star opted for a black and white look that was anything but simple. From the ruffles to the varying polka dots to the heavy sash, this look seemed to have everything, but not in a flattering way.

22

1. Hit: Poppy Delevingne – 2019

Poppy Delevingne had all eyes on her during the 2019 Critics ’Choice Awards in this light-hearted Oscar de la Renta dress. The song was the perfect combination of elegance and elegance, and that is exactly why we loved it.

Do you want to deliver exclusive famous fashion content directly to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest fashion news about celebrities, photos of the red carpet, face-offs and more!