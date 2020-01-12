Rangers will listen on trade offers for goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev

The New York Rangers have a full fold and seem to be open to unload one of their goalkeepers when the right offer comes.

With Henrik Lundqvist, Alexandar Georgiev and rookie Igor Shestyorkin – recently promoted to the NHL – on the roster, the Rangers have a surplus that can help them improve in other areas. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, teams have been told that the Rangers are willing to listen to Georgiev if what they are offered impresses them.

“They have a lot of good defenses and they obviously don’t need any goalkeepers. So teams have the impression that it won’t be cheap,” Friedman said during the Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday. “… It will probably cost you an attacker who is young or ready to play or close by – but they don’t listen to something that doesn’t impress them.”

In 20 games this season, Georgiev has a 10-9-1 record with a 3.17 GAA and a .909 savings percentage. The 23-year-old is a limited agent free of charge after this season.

The Rangers are not the only team that can be busy before the February 24th trading deadline, with the San Jose Sharks wanting to make some moves while struggling and while Captain Logan Couture is expected to miss at least six weeks with a broken foot.

Friedman reported that this season the sharks look the way they did when they last missed the play-offs in 2014-15.

“The last year they missed the play-offs, the next season they went to the Stanley Cup final. That is their goal to keep fighting for next year, “Friedman said.” They have no intention of removing their core. They will talk about their UFAs; Brenden Dillon, Melker Karlsson and I think there is a lot of interest in Dillon, possibly because a team like Toronto is kicking the ties there. “

Another team that Friedman expects to wave at the deadline is the Anaheim Ducks, which have something that can help many teams with a salary-cap crunch.

“The ducks have indicated that they have cash and cap space,” Friedman explained. “They are willing to listen to you if you want to use them to clear up your cap problem, but it will cost you good, young assets.”