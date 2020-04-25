Rangers’ extraordinary match in the European League against Bayer Leverkusen will be “very complicated” to play, said UEFA expert – The Scottish Sun

The European League ‘RANGERS’ clash in Germany against Bayer Leverkusen will be ‘very complicated’ to play, according to the chair of UEFA’s own medical committee.

Steven Gerrard’s side still have to play the second leg of the last 16 matches at the Bay Arena.

BayArena will be without supporters next week Credit: Getty Images – Getty

They are 3-1 down from the first match at Ibrox, which was the last match played in Scotland before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that kept football locked.

UEFA continues to make optimistic voices about their two European competitions played this summer and has even written on August 6 for Rangers’ trip to Germany.

But Professor Tim Meyer, chair of UEFA’s medical committee, accepted that there might be too many obstacles for the second match.

He said: “It would be very complicated to play European games before most travel restrictions.

Rangers fans will not be allowed to watch their team play at BayArenaCredit: Willie Vass – The Sun

“All teams will need a special permit. In addition, I will assume that different countries have their own epidemiological arrangements and maybe also different legal guidelines.

“It will be more difficult to play in certain countries than in other countries. That will prove to be a significant challenge.

“The only positive thing is, in terms of playing the game, is that we have more time to find solutions to plan them than we do for league matches.

“We must wait and see how this develops.”

UEFA still hopes to finish an extraordinary match in the Champions League this season and European League matches – ideally after all domestic leagues have finished.

The Bundesliga continues with an ambitious plan to have the game played behind closed doors starting early next month – a logistical challenge itself that will require the supply of thousands of test kits and masks.

But the involvement of international travel for European matches involves a layer of additional complexity.

Scottish league bosses are grim about the possibility of matches this season being played to a conclusion – apart from people like Aberdeeen, Rangers, Hibs and Celtic supporting such calls.

But SunSport told you last night how the English Premier League can return in a few weeks, with matches being broadcasted directly home for free.

