Rangers say they are “amazed” at the misconduct charges they have been brought up in connection with touchline clashes in games with Hibs and Celtic Last month.

They expressed concern about the way the Scottish Football Association has dealt with the problems – and believe that they are treated with a “stricter code of conduct” than other clubs.

The case is heard before a disciplinary court in Hampden Park on February 6, and the club says it has “a firm intention to oppose the charges.”

“The Rangers are stunned by the SFA’s complaints,” the Glasgow Club said in a statement this afternoon.

“It is worrying that the governing body appears to be trying to force Rangers to adopt a different and stricter code of conduct than others, with unprecedented charges against the club.

“The fans can be sure that we are determined to resist the charges as robustly as possible. The Rangers will be making further comments after the weekend.”