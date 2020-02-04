Rangeley ready for Saddleback comeback

After years of waiting, people in Rangeley, in western Maine, are ready to become a ski town again. An investment company in Boston officially bought the Saddleback Mountain ski area at the end of last week. Arctaris Impact Fund bought the resort for $ 6.5 million after several other previous attempts to sell Saddleback fell. The mountain is expected to reopen at the end of this year. The company has said it plans to invest $ 38 million in the third largest ski mountain in Maine. “It’s great to make it happen. We’ve all been waiting impatiently and it’s finally here,” said Monika Liedl, owner of Red Onion Restaurant. Liedl’s restaurant is one of the dozens of businesses in the area that are looking for a boost when Saddleback reopens. “It’s important. You’d be stupid to think it’s not,” Liedl said. Business owner Ken McDavitthas lived in Rangeley for 50 years. He said he has seen many ups and downs over the years, especially after buying a store in the city five years ago. “We bought it and about a month later we heard they were closed,” McDavitt said. McDavitt said that his company and many others have sustained thanks to the snowmobile industry and other outdoor tourism. He said Saddleback reopening brings back a client base that is missing: “Oh, very excited. We have our ski area back,” McDavitt said. Upgrades to Saddle Back include the replacement of an old chair lift, expansion of childcare and retail space and installation of new snow cannons. The company also plans to hire around 200 to 240 full-time and part-time employees. The Board of the Finance Authority of Maine has approved loan guarantees and a $ 12.5 million loan for Arctaris, which could move the sale. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

