Randy Newman’s ‘Cop Rock’ TV theme song: watching

Before Randy Newman scored his most recent Oscar nods (for Toy Story 4 and Marriage Story), he won an Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics for the theme number of the short-lived Cop Rock series from the 1990s. The title? “Under the Gun,” of course.

The song contains some real Eighties era production, while Newman sat behind his keyboard, singing: “Days of sunshine, tears of rain / Precious memories of times gone by / Eyes of darkness, feel the pain / … did what should be done / lives under the gun. “

Cop Rock was a 1990 TV show on ABC that merged a horrible crime drama and a musical – yes, civilians and law enforcement burst into song, apparently for no reason. It was not surprising that it was canceled after 11 episodes. “When I was making Hill Street Blues, a Broadway producer talked to me about the possibility of doing Hill Street as a Broadway musical,” producer Steven Bochco told the New York Times. “That was not possible for all kinds of practical reasons, but the idea of ​​a musical police show stayed with me.”

Bochco has tracked down Newman through his agent, he remembers the AV Club. “I told him my concept and he said:” You are crazy. It will never work. “I involved him anyway. It was great to work with him and we have been friends ever since. You know, Randy is a genius. … He received the only positive recognition that someone got for that show! “

Newman wrote five songs for the pilot: “He is guilty”, “We have the power”, “You are the only one for me”, “Since she chose me” and “Sandman”. Strangely enough, “she chose me”, “A stunner from a romantic track, appears on his striking album Dark Matter 2017.” (In the show this), presumably ugly man (has) an absolutely beautiful woman, and he wondered how he could be so blessed that this great person loved him. And that’s not a bad idea. It’s kind of a big idea. It is certainly worth a number or two, “he told Pitchfork. “Sandman’s Coming” appears in 1995 with Randy Newman’s musical Faust with a polished title.

This is far from the first time that a song that Newman wrote for TV ended up on an album. “It’s a Jungle Out There” served as the theme song for the Monk show from early 2000 and won an Emmy in 2004. That song also appears on Dark Matter. Although it is used to indicate the fears of the titular retired agent for the show, the new version of “It’s a Jungle Out There” enters more police cruelty than comedy: “It’s a jungle out there / Even the police are scared today / So if you see a uniform / Do exactly what they say / Or walk ahead / I am just joking with you. ‘

Newman virtually encloses the double duty that this song serves as a songwriter. The same man who wrote the quote ‘Don’t Throw Ywayelf Away’ for Toy Story 4 (nominated for Best Original Song this year), can also submit a scorching condemnation of racism such as ‘Rednecks’ from 1974, in which he embodies the titular character in an uncomfortable degree.

Newman will compete with his cousin, Thomas Newman, in the Best Original Score category at the Academy Awards: Randy for Marriage Story, Thomas before 1917. Randy will also perform his Toy Story song during ceremony Sunday. The pair comes from a long series of Hollywood songwriters and composers, starting with Thomas’ father Arthur Newman, who scored in the 1930s, 1940s and later from, among others, All About Eve and Wuthering Heights.