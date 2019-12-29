Randy Fichtner's crazy challenge to balance Devlin Hodges' decisions

Loading...

All eyes will be on Devlin Hodges while making his sixth NFL start against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. But after throwing six interceptions in a six-quarter span divided between his starts against the Bills and the Jets, there are many questions about whether he is ready to start over.

Hodges has shown his willingness to make brave throws, but he lacks the strength of the arm to capitalize on those moments with higher speed passes that give the defense less time to make a play. Add that to your inexperience as a non-recruited rookie and you will have several problems planning Randy Fichtner.

There is always a challenge for a quarterback to strike a balance between when it can be conservative and when to take its punches. Some field marshals gunmen like Ben Roethlisberger He may be more inclined to be aggressive, but Hodges should lean toward a very conservative approach at this beginning.

Let's take a closer look at what that means:

