Loading...

The former CFL, which Eric Lapointe and Clifford Starke returned, both felt that they had been sold to a false bill by CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie during the Montreal Alouettes ownership process.

Lapointe’s own group was denied ownership by the League. Then Lapointe joined the Starke team, but that didn’t happen in the league office either. The 35-year-old Starke is the chairman of Hampstead Private Capital and has promoted the purchase of the Als stark.

“He (Ambrosie) reminds me of a used car dealer, which is not a good thing,” Starke told Montreal Gazette journalist Herb Zurkowsky.

“Maybe I was the backup option all the time? Disrespect is the biggest word that comes to mind. It was a waste of my time. “

Lapointe played the last six seasons of his pro three-down career for the Alouettes and believed that the franchise in the province of La Belle could thrive under local responsibility. It had been expressed about his desire to own the Alouettes.

“We had people on board everywhere. I (ambrosia) are not offended. He insulted at least 20 people who will never buy a box or ticket again. He will never have friends in law firms or accounting firms in Montreal, ”said Lapointe.

“I sent him text three times and asked him how much more I should add. Give me a number. Don’t tell me we have no money. They never replied, never made counter offers. Did they just play against us? If I have the money, how can I not know what they really wanted? “

Gary Stern and his long-time business partner Sid Spiegel soon concluded the as-ownership agreement with Ambrosie and the league. The Alouettes were bought by S and S Sportsco, a subsidiary of Stern and Spiegel. The two businessmen had previously invested in Quebec, including steel mills in Longueuil and Rouyn-Noranda and real estate holdings.

“We had too much money. We had a very strong plan in terms of administration and football operations, ”said Lapointe.

Zurkowsky reported that Lapointe had informed him that his group was willing to initially pay $ 100 million for the realization. After that, they are ready to spend $ 20 million annually on the Als budget.