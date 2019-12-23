"Random shots fired," as charged in fatal Red Deer Walmart shots, fled the scene: RCMP

Loading...

More details on the fatal shots at a red deer in Alta. Walmart was released by RCMP on Monday December 20, including the fact that accidental shots were fired on people in the parking lot when the two accused fled the scene.

The incident resulted in the death of Charles (Jim) Williams, 69, after an argument in the southern Walmart parking lot in Red Deer at around 6:47 p.m. Friday. Williams was with his wife at the time, the police said.

RCMP said on Monday that the preliminary investigation led officials to believe that robbery was the motivation for the shootout.

"It looks like the victim is returning to his car, and at that point he was in dispute with the suspect," said Insp. Mark Groves.

"At this point, it looks like a robbery, a deliberate robbery."

69-year-old Charles (Jim) Williams was killed in a random shootout in Red Deer on December 20, 2019. Seen here with his wife Roxine Williams.

Credit / Facebook: Roxie Williams

According to Groves, "numerous" more shots were fired in the parking lot after the first incident.

"I can say that there were numerous shots after Mr. Williams was fatally shot," said Groves.

“The shooter had hired two other people in the parking lot and shot them. Fortunately, he didn't hit them, and when they left, more random shots were fired. "

RCMP said bystanders and members performed a CPR on Williams before he was transferred to Red Deer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, RCMP announced in initial talks with the media that the shootout had been targeted but was updated on Sunday.

Groves said that the situation was "extremely dynamic" and that witness reports at that time led to this first conclusion.

"These reports made it look like the accused and the victim knew each other," said Groves. "Because of bystanders who had witnessed the event – (they) saw that they were having a conversation that led to this argument."

Police said a man and a woman had left the scene in a black SUV that officials allegedly stole the day before. RCMP said they then stole a second vehicle near the Rimbey area at 9:17 p.m. – A red Chevrolet truck.

Both of the defendants were arrested by officials around 10:30 p.m. Friday after the two stolen vehicles were discovered by RCMP Air Services near Sylvan Lake and a spike belt was used to stop them near Highway 11.

RCMP had initially said that there was no danger to the public on Friday evening. According to Groves, while the suspects were still at large, the RCMP tried to stamp out rumors of mass shootings.

"We wanted to let everyone know that the perpetrators of the shootout had left the scene," said Groves. "What we had to do on site was the result of the violence that had taken place … the defendant had left.

“The first news that came in on social media was that mass shootings were taking place at Walmart and six to eight people were shot. We wanted to suppress this information immediately and make sure it wasn't. "

Williams was shot with a modified semi-automatic rifle that had been shortened, Groves said. He added that several other firearm charges are pending against the defendant in connection with the weapon.

Groves said that while this incident is tragic, he believes Red Deer is still an "extremely" safe city.

"Gun violence usually involves one criminal element versus another criminal element," said Groves. "It is very rare to have something like this in our city."

"My heart breaks for (the victims). All parties. "

Anyone who needs assistance after the incident can contact Red Deer Victim Services at 403-406-2345.

Red Deer's 18-year-old Chase Freed is currently facing five charges, including second-degree murder and two attempted murder with a firearm.

30-year-old Crystal Maurice, also from Red Deer, is charged with four crimes, including murder and vehicle theft.

Freed is expected to appear in court on January 6, 2020.

RCMP said Maurice appeared in court on Monday and her case was settled.

