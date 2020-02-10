Random Lake digs out “lots of snow in a short time”

ANY MORE – The winter storm Sunday, February 9, particularly affected the northern part of the FOX6 display area. Some places measured more than nine centimeters of new snow.

“It was a lot of snow in a short time,” said Joe Huiras, director of Random Lake at Public Works.

Random Lake witnessed about eight and a half centimeters of snow. That created a pretty big mess to clean up at night.

“We started again this morning at 2.30 p.m. and plowed around 7.30 p.m.,” said Huiras.

It was a large amount of snow for a small village – with only three crews working to clear the roads and public sidewalks. Those team drivers worked at night. Huiras said that can be difficult for the budget.

“This kind of snow falls hard all day,” said Huiras.

While those crews worked to clear the streets, the sun was the extra boost that many in Random Lake needed.

“We used a fair amount of salt, but I mean it could have been worse, because as I said, Mother Nature helps us with the sun,” Huiras said.

“I clean up the snow and the sun helps enormously,” says Jeffrey Ader, a resident of Random Lake.

Several people were cleaning up their yards. Some enjoyed it more than others.

“It was really light this morning,” Ader said.

“It was heavier. It was hard to get rid of it. We don’t know where to put it all,” said Bob Hansen, a resident of Random Lake.

Although many residents have done most of their cleaning on Sunday, those who clean up on Monday hope for warmer weather.

"If you feel that sun on your face, it means that there is still hope," Ader said.

“No more snow. I don’t want anymore. But what are you going to do?” Hansen asked.

With most of the cleanup, some in Random Lake were planning to get out and enjoy the new snow.

