Randolph County woman faces prison sentence after Meth finds the distribution guilty

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 5:42 PM EST / Updated: January 21, 2020 / 5:42 PM EST

Katherine Waybright

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Randolph County has admitted to spreading methamphetamine over a one-year period, US lawyer Bill Powell said on Tuesday.

Katherine Waybright, 48, of Montrose, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from April 2018 to April 2019, Randolph County and elsewhere, Powell’s office said in a press release.

Katherine Waybright

Waybright faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $ 5,000,000 for the conspiracy, up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $ 1,000,000 for the distribution.

The mountain crime task force for drug and violent crime investigated the case.

Waybright was arrested by the Elkins police in June 2019 for state drug accusations.

The US judge Michael Aloi conducted the hearing.