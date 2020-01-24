Randolph County Schools removed from the nationwide watchlist

ELKINS, W.Va. – Like many schools across the state, the school system in Randolph County is on a watchlist created by the state Department of Education after concerns about financial stability.

The state uses a handful of criteria to determine when a school should be added and when it should be removed.

“You check whether you have enough credit with you from year to year, whether your credit decreases, whether you go beyond what you have staff for, whether you have a surplus tax or not, and you collect it and decide whether They are classified as a vulnerable county or not, ”said Brad Smith, chief financial officer.

Thanks to the efforts of school officials from Randolph County, they are now falling off the list. Smith said that despite the physical size of the county, they had managed to reconcile everything.

“We have reduced our staff to the point of getting close to the funding formula. Our transfers are now exceeding the minimum they think is necessary, which means that we are a financially healthier country,” said Smith.

This is not just a good thing for the county paperback. Such efforts make it easier for the county to improve its facilities and meet the needs of students from Harman to Mill Creek.

“So if we continue to manage our staff and facilities, hopefully you will see more and more improvements,” said Smith.